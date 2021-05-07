Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: 5 key battles to watch out for | La Liga 2020-21

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid lock horns in one of the most important La Liga matches of the season this weekend at the Camp Nou on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive in recent months and have a point to prove going into this game.

Atletico Madrid have punched above their weight this season and are on course to win the La Liga crown. Diego Simeone's side does have a few chinks in their armour and will need to step up to the plate against a strong Blaugrana outfit.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid lock horns in potential La Liga title decider

Barcelona have improved under Ronald Koeman but have been severely prone to frequent defensive meltdowns this season. The Catalan giants have sharpened their attacking prowess but will need to work hard to break down a resilient Atletico Madrid side.

The reverse fixture between the two La Liga teams took place last year and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Atletico Madrid. Barcelona have improved over the past few months and should be able to give their opponents more of a fight in this fixture. Here are five key battles that could potentially decide the outcome of this weekend's high-profile La Liga match.

#5 Yannick Carrasco vs Sergi Roberto

Carrasco is an important player for Atletico Madrid

Yannick Carrasco is one of the most understated members in what has now become a star-studded Atletico Madrid attack. The Belgian winger is lethal at his best and has managed an impressive five goals and eight assists in La Liga this season.

Carrasco put in an exceptional shift against Barcelona last year and humiliated Ter Stegen with a nutmeg before curling the ball into an empty net from a distance to score the winner. The Atletico Madrid forward has a penchant for the big stage and will want to replicate his heroics this weekend.

With Sergino Dest a doubt for this match, experienced Barcelona right-back Sergi Roberto is set to feature against Atletico Madrid. Roberto has had his problems in high-profile fixtures in the past and has a point to prove against a fiery and in-form Yannick Carrasco.

#4 Antoine Griezmann vs Stefan Savic

Antoine Griezmann has improved this year

Luis Suarez's return to the Camp Nou has largely dominated the discourse surrounding this game and for good reason. The game also carries a special relevance to Antoine Griezmann, however, and the in-form Frenchman will be intent on doing his best against the team that gave him his reputation.

Griezmann endured a difficult start to life in Barcelona but seems to have found his feet in the Catalan city. The striker has been crucial to Barcelona's fortunes this season and has won matches with his goals and assists.

Stefan Savic has exceeded expectations for Atletico Madrid this season and has shared the pitch with Antoine Griezmann on several occasions. The two former teammates have been impressive in recent weeks and will want to get one over each other on Saturday.

Also Read: Manchester City vs Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

1 / 2 NEXT