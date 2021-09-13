Barcelona vs Bayern Munich - Combined XI | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Barcelona host Bayern Munich in a clash of the titans at Camp Nou on matchday one of the Champions League 2021/22 season.

It's a fixture that is soaked in history, for the sides have clashed multiple times over the years, giving us some really epic duels.

However, nothing beats the 8-2 demolition the Bavarians handed out to their Spanish counterparts last year. A match which famously prompted Lionel Messi to submit a transfer request.

Much has changed since then, of course, with both sides welcoming new players. As well as bidding adieu to a few, including Messi himself, who's left the Catalans for PSG in a shock transfer.

Yet nothing takes away the sheen from this European classic, which always promises plenty of drama. In fact, there have been 18 goals between them in their last three meetings alone!

The biggest aggregate win in a Champions League quarter-final history was Real Madrid 8-2 APOEL.



Bayern just equalled it against Barcelona in a single tie. 🤪 pic.twitter.com/aox2VTtJbJ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 14, 2020

Expect more of the same over their next two clashes too. Also, keep an eye out for some new and interesting personal duels as the revamped Barca and Bayern sides gear up to resume their historic rivalry.

Ahead of their first-leg, let's take a look at how these European powerhouses stack up in a fascinating combined XI:

Note: Formation used is 4-1-3-2.

Goalkeeper: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Ter Stegen has been absolutely immense for Barcelona in recent season

It's a clash of two legendary German custodians here. Marc-Andre ter Stegen going up against his compatriot Manuel Neuer, who's long been hailed as one of the greatest goalkeepers of all-time.

But if recent form is anything to go by, then the former gets the nod here. He's also been extremely valuable for Barcelona in recent seasons with match-saving performances.

Tall, agile and dependable, the former Borussia Monchengladbach shot-stopper is highly competent with the ball at his feet. He is known for his control and accurate distribution of the ball.

A year after the 8-2, Barça need the best version of Ter Stegen, who is presented with a golden opportunity to finally open the debate in Germany with Neuer. [md] pic.twitter.com/4NRJZ1rjN7 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 13, 2021

Ter Stegen also possesses the sweeper-keeper abilities his Bayern Munich counterpart popularized. He reads the game brilliantly too, racing off his line in time to clear the dangers and giving forwards a hard time even in one-on-one situations.

He won't have good memories of facing Bayern Munich. The German international was tormented by the Bundesliga giants, who fired eight goals past him, Ter Stegen's worst career outing yet.

Although a repeat is unlikely, the Barcelona custodian can expect a busy evening against the likes of Lewandowski, Muller and co. He will be looking to conjure up his A1 game to produce a better result than last time.

