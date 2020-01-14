Barcelona vs Granada prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2019-20

Barcelona squad

Barcelona will hope to keep their place at the top of La Liga when they take on Granada at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

The Catalan giants are ahead of Real Madrid on goal difference going into the weekend and will be aiming to overturn their recent misfortunes with a thumping win at home. The Blaugrana were held to a 2-2 draw against bottom club Espanyol in La Liga before they faced a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid in their Spanish Super Cup semi-final fixture last week.

The discouraging results ultimately led the reigning league champions to dismiss their manager of almost three years- Ernesto Valverde- and replace him with Quique Setien.

Meanwhile, tenth-placed Granada will walk into the game on the back of consecutive wins after registering a 1-0 victory over Mallorca in the Spanish top-flight and another 1-0 win over Tamaraceite in the Copa del Rey. Diego Martínez's men will hope their opponents' current transition will work out in their favour as they look to make their way further up the league table.

Barcelona vs Granada Head to Head

Barcelona have the upper hand in the fixture when one considers their record in the last 13 games against Granada, with the Catalan giants having won an overwhelming 11 fixtures and lost two. However, one of those defeats came in their reverse fixture this season when the Nazaríes established a 2-0 win over the Blaugrana in September last year.

Barcelona form guide: W-D-D-W-D-L

Granada form guide: W-L-W-L-W-W

Barcelona vs Granada Team News

Barcelona have some injury concerns heading into their fixture with the likes of Arthur and Ousmane Dembele all sidelined due to injury. The biggest blow to their team will, however, be the absence of Luis Suarez, who has been ruled out of action for four months after undergoing surgery on his knee this month.

Injuries: Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele, Arthur

Suspension: Frenkie de Jong

Meanwhile, Granada have a few injuries to consider heading into the game with the likes of Quini and Yangel Herrera all in the treatment room.

Injuries: Quini, Fede Vico, Neyder Lozano, Yangel Herrera

Barcelona vs Granada Predicted XI

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jordi Alba, Clement Lenglet, Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto; Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal; Antoine Griezmann, Ansu Fati, Lionel Messi

Granada Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Silva; Victor Diaz, Domingos Duarte, German Sanchez, Carlos Neva; Eteki, Azeez; Antonio Puertas, Carlos Fernandez, Machis; Soldado

Barcelona vs Granada Prediction

Barcelona will aim to find some stability in their current transitional set-up and get one over Granada after their previous fixture. The Catalan giants may be without the services of Luis Suarez but they have ample quality in the likes of Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Ansu Fati to see the visitors off this Sunday.

Verdict: Barcelona 2-1 Granada

