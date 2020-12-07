Barcelona vs Juventus prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

The UEFA Champions League is back in action this week as Barcelona take on Juventus in a Group G fixture that could potentially determine the fortunes of both teams in the competition. The much-awaited clash between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo finally comes to fruition this week as the two European giants lock horns on Tuesday.

Barcelona have been excellent in the UEFA Champions League but have made one of the worst starts to their league campaign in the club's recorded history. The Catalan giants were dismal in their 2-1 loss to Cadiz over the weekend and have several problems to solve ahead of this game.

Juventus have also been well below their best in the Serie A and have relied heavily on the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata to guide them across the finish line. The Bianconeri have shown a slight improvement over the past few weeks and will need to be at their best against Barcelona.

Next up for Barcelona and Juventus: They face off in the Champions League once again ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/vIL6NpkVQM — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 5, 2020

Barcelona vs Juventus Head-to-Head

Barcelona and Juventus have faced each other on a total of 12 occasions in the UEFA Champions League. The Spanish giants have a slight edge of their Italian rivals and have won five matches as opposed to Juventus' three victories.

The reverse fixture between the two teams in October ended in a surprisingly comfortable 2-0 victory for Barcelona in Turin. Juventus will be able to include Cristiano Ronaldo in the line-up for this game and will hope that the Portuguese superstar can propel the Italians to a victory.

Barcelona form guide: L-W-W-W-L

Juventus form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Advertisement

Also Read: UEFA Champions League 2019/20: Team of the season

Barcelona vs Juventus Team News

Ousmane Dembele is currently injured

Barcelona

Barcelona have an injury crisis on their hands and will have to do without Ansu Fati, Gerard Pique, and Sergi Roberto going into this game. Ousmane Dembele has also been ruled out for the rest of the month and will not play this game.

Ronald Araujo is back for Barcelona and is likely to partner Clement Lenglet in the defence. Samuel Umtiti still has concerns with his fitness and remains a doubt for this game.

Injured: Ansu Fati, Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto, Ousmane Dembele

Doubtful: Samuel Umtiti

Suspended: None

Demiral is currently injured

Advertisement

Juventus

Juventus have a few injury concerns of their own to account for and will have to do without Merih Demiral, Giorgio Chiellini, and Gianluigi Buffon going into this game. Alvaro Morata is available for this fixture and is likely to start alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Injured: Merih Demiral, Giorgio Chiellini, Gianluigi Buffon

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Barcelona vs Juventus Predicted XI

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Sergino Dest, Ronald Araujo, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Miralem Pjanic, Frenkie de Jong; Pedri, Lionel Messi, Philippe Coutinho; Antoine Griezmann

Lionel Messi's latest meeting with old rival Cristiano Ronaldo features as the main attraction in the last of the group games.#UCL #Barcelona #Juventushttps://t.co/QtpnbL5Dif — Express Sports (@IExpressSports) December 7, 2020

Juventus Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wojciech Szczesny; Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro; Dejan Kulusevski, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Chiesa; Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo

Barcelona vs Juventus Prediction

Barcelona have been impeccable in the Champions League and cannot afford to replicate their shockingly poor form in La Liga on the European stage. Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking forward to his return to the Camp Nou and will want to test a shaky Barcelona defence.

Lionel Messi and Philippe Coutinho have not been at their best in recent weeks and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture. Barcelona have won all their matches in the Champions League this season and need to avoid defeat to remain at the top of their group.

Advertisement

Prediction: Barcelona 2-2 Juventus

Also Read: FIFA Best Player Awards Power Rankings: November 2020