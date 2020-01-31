Barcelona vs Levante prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2019-20

For Barcelona to remain in contention for La Liga, Lionel Messi will have to be at his best.

Quique Setien's Barcelona is set to host Levante over the weekend, as the proverbial boxing match at the top of the league table enters round 22. La Liga has been one of the more competitive European leagues this season and has seen giants Barcelona and Real Madrid keep each other company at the top of the table.

Valencia was more than happy to play the party's spoilsport last weekend and handed Real Madrid a clear advantage by inflicting a humiliating 2-0 defeat on Barcelona at the Mestalla. Los Che picked apart a hapless Barcelona side and gave Quique Setien an abundance of headaches to deal with ahead of yet another crucial league encounter with Levante. The Catalans registered a convincing 5-0 victory against Leganes in the Copa del Rey on Thursday and seemed to have regained their finishing touch.

The Blaugrana currently seems to be in a transition phase with Setien introducing his new ideas into his side. While there has been a marked improvement in the Catalans' style of play, they still seem to struggle in the final third. The 13th-placed Levante side will sit back in their half and wouldn't mind Barcelona's superior possession statistics.

The Catalans have the home advantage in this encounter, and the Camp Nou is explicitly designed for Setien's flamboyant style of play. Borja Mayoral represents the opposition's biggest threat, and his physicality is likely to test the Blaugrana defense, particularly on the counter. A lot will rest on the likes of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann to add the finishing touches to the side's new-found fluency and earn a much-needed 3 points for Barcelona.

Barcelona vs Levante Head-to-Head

Levante has caused the Blaugrana several problems in the recent past and beat them 3-1 in the return fixture at the Ciutat de Valencia in November with the help of some haphazard Barcelona defending. The Catalans conceded three goals in seven minutes in that game and will look to put in a more assured shift in defense in front of their home crowd.

Levante took Barcelona's defense apart in November 2019.

The Catalans do have reasons for optimism, however. Levante's record at the Camp Nou has been abysmal. The side from Valencia has conceded 7 goals in their last three fixtures in Barcelona's den and have been unable to get on the scoresheet. Unsurprisingly, the Blaugrana run away with the all-time head-to-head statistics, winning 21 out of the 29 matches that the two teams have played in their history.

Barcelona form guide: W-D-W-W-L-W

Levante form guide: W-L-D-L-L-L

Advertisement

Team news and Predicted XI

Arturo Vidal was exceptional against Leganes and is likely to retain his place in the starting eleven.

Barcelona Injuries: Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele, Neto, Moussa Wague

Quique Setien's experiments with Barcelona's lineup are expected to continue against Levante, particularly in defense. Clement Lenglet made a strong case for himself against Leganes in the Copa del Rey and is likely to partner Gerard Pique in defense ahead of Samuel Umtiti. Sergi Roberto was not very impressive against Valencia but is likely to be given another chance at home against a significantly weaker side.

The midfield spots are up for grabs as well. Both Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong completed 90 minutes against Leganes in midweek, and Setien may opt to give the former a rest. Arthur is likely to start against Levante, and his Copa goal against Levante may just give him the confidence boost that he sorely needs. Arturo Vidal has been a lively spark in Barcelona's midfield, and his ability to link up with Lionel Messi makes him a favorite to start over Ivan Rakitic.

The forward line, however, is hard-pressed for options. Injuries to Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez mean that Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi are the first names on the team sheet. Ansu Fati is also likely to continue his extended run in the first team.

Barcelona Predicted XI: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Sergi Roberto; Frenkie de Jong, Arthur, Arturo Vidal; Ansu Fati, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann

Levante Predicted XI: Aitor Fernandez; Tono, Postigo, Ruben Vezo, Erick Cabaco, Miramon; Campana, Melero, Rochina; Borja Mayoral, Roger Marti

Barcelona vs Levante Prediction

Levante is a team that cannot be taken lightly and has broken Blaugrana hearts quite a few times in the past. That being said, Barcelona's confidence and faith in their manager's style would have experienced a massive boost after the 5-0 victory against Leganes, and Camp Nou's atmosphere and sheer size might prove to be too much of a challenge for Levante. An improved defensive performance from Barcelona is also likely is Lenglet holds on to his place in the starting eleven.

The alarm bells were loud and clear after the Valencia debacle, but Barcelona's comeback against Leganes and the team's ability to blow the opposition away at home gives the Blaugrana the edge in this fixture.

Verdict: Barcelona 3-0 Levante