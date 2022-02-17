Barcelona vs Napoli prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

The UEFA Europa League is back in action with another round of fixtures this week as Barcelona take on Napoli on Thursday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Napoli are in the race for the Serie A title and are in third place in the league table at the moment. The Neapolitans played out a 1-1 draw with Inter Milan last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the La Liga standings and have improved after a terrible start to their campaign. The Catalans were held to a 2-2 draw by Espanyol in their previous game and will need to step up this week.

Barcelona vs Napoli Head-to-Head

Barcelona have an impressive record against Napoli and have won four out of six matches played between the two teams. Napoli have managed only one victory against the Blaugrana and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2020 and ended in a 3-1 victory for Barcelona. Napoli failed to take their chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this week.

Barcelona form guide: D-W-W-L-L

Napoli form guide: D-W-W-W-L

Barcelona vs Napoli Team News

Barcelona need to win this game

Barcelona

Ansu Fati, Samuel Umtiti, and Sergi Roberto are recovering from injuries at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Ronald Araujo and Alejandro Balde are also injured and will not feature in this game.

Dani Alves has not been included in the Europa League squad and will be replaced by Sergino Dest in the lineup. Clement Lenglet and Memphis Depay are also carrying knocks and might not play a part this week.

Injured: Ansu Fati, Samuel Umtiti, Sergi Roberto, Ronald Araujo, Alejandro Balde

Doubtful: Clement Lenglet, Memphis Depay

Unavailable: Dani Alves

Napoli have a good squad

Napoli

Axel Tuanzebe has been omitted from Napoli's Europa League squad and will remain on the sidelines this week. Matteo Politano, Hirving Lozano, and Stanislav Lobotka are injured and have been ruled out of this match.

Injured: Matteo Politano, Hirving Lozano, Stanislav Lobotka

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Axel Tuanzebe

Barcelona vs Napoli Predicted XI

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique, Oscar Mingueza, Sergino Dest; Nico Gonzalez, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, Adama Traore, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Napoli Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Meret; Mario Rui, Kalidou Koulibaly, Amir Rrahmani, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Fabian Ruiz; Piotr Zielinski, Eljif Elmas, Lorenzo Insigne; Victor Osimhen

Barcelona vs Napoli Prediction

Barcelona have shown improvement under Xavi but do have a few defensive issues to address at the moment. The likes of Adama Traore and Gavi have been impressive for the Catalans and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

Napoli can be lethal on their day and will look to expose Barcelona's frailties this week. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could share the spoils this week.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-2 Napoli

