×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Barcelona willing to sell 2 Inter targets, Tottenham set to table club-record bid to secure Paulo Dybala, and more, 28 July 2019 

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.54K   //    28 Jul 2019, 13:26 IST

Paulo Dybala and Lionel Messi in action for Argentina
Paulo Dybala and Lionel Messi in action for Argentina

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As usual, there are many exciting stories from the rumour mill to read. So, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian top flight.

Barcelona want to offload 2 Inter Milan targets

Barcelona v Chelsea - Preseason Friendly
Barcelona v Chelsea - Preseason Friendly

The Catalans have a fairly stacked midfield following the arrival of Frenkie de Jong from Ajax. The Dutch starlet joined the La Liga champions in a massive €75 million deal. He had an impressive spell with Ajax last season, amassing 31 appearances. De Jong also played a key role in Ajax's magical Champions League run.

However, Barcelona now have a very tight competition in their midfield. Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal, Arthur Melo, Sergio Busquets and De Jong will all have to battle for starting spots next season. On the other hand, Sergi Roberto, Rafinha Alcantara and Philippe Coutinho could all play as central midfielders.

Thus Barcelona would need to free up some space. According to a report from Spain, Barcelona are willing to sell either Rakitic or Vidal. Vidal struggled to earn playing time since he joined the Catalans. Nevertheless, the Chilean had some excellent moments with Barcelona.

The 32-year-old made 33 appearances and was directly involved in impressive 10 goals in La Liga. His performance against Liverpool in the Champions League semifinal also received praises. The report also states that Inter Milan are interested in the former Bayern Munich star.

The Italian club have confirmed that Radja Nainggolan is not part of their plans. They reportedly want Vidal to replace the Belgian. Rakitic, on the other hand, remained a Barcelona regular last season, appearing 29 times as a starter. The World Cup finalist also refuses to leave Barcelona, despite the club wanting to cash in on him.

Rakitic's contract talks have stalled so far, and AS claims that Inter Milan have expressed their interest in the Croatian. The Serie A club have been linked with Rakitic for some time, but the player's desire to remain at Barcelona has made things complicated.




1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Manchester United Juventus Football Ivan Rakitić Paulo Dybala Manchester United Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News Juventus Transfer News
Advertisement
Lionel Messi urges Barcelona to sign Juventus target, Manchester United to table a massive €100m bid for Juve playmaker and more Serie A news: 7 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Inter to table a club-record fee €83 M fee to close Romelu Lukaku deal, Liverpool target Nicolas Pepe wants Premier League move despite Napoli offer and more, 20 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Paul Pogba tells Solskjaer he wants Real Madrid transfer despite Juventus interest, Inter to sell more than 2 players to fund Romelu Lukaku move and more, 23 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Serie A Transfer News: Real Madrid ready to table club-record bid for Juventus target Paul Pogba, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic set to join Manchester United on one condition, and more, 24 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United on red alert as Juventus decide to sell 2 top stars after UCL exit, €120 million star 'says yes' to Juve and more Serie A news: 17 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid table €150 M bid to edge past Juventus in Paul Pogba race, Juve offer €50 M + Moise Kean for top Barcelona target, 10 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Sergio Ramos prefers Serie A duo over Matthijs de Ligt at Real Madrid, Manchester United closing in on signing two Juventus stars and more Serie A news: 14 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus table massive €50 million bid for Trippier, Maurizio Sarri to be given two huge signings, and more - Serie A Transfer Roundup, 17 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United offer tempting deal to Juventus star, Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juve to sign 6 players and more Serie A news: 8 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to sell Isco for €80 M instead of Napoli target James, Inter bid €80 M plus bonuses for Liverpool target Nicolas Pepe and more, 18 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT FRO CHI
0 - 0
 Frosinone vs Chievo
FT BOL NAP
3 - 2
 Bologna vs Napoli
FT TOR LAZ
3 - 1
 Torino vs Lazio
FT SAM JUV
2 - 0
 Sampdoria vs Juventus
FT INT EMP
2 - 1
 Internazionale vs Empoli
FT FIO GEN
0 - 0
 Fiorentina vs Genoa
FT SPA MIL
2 - 3
 SPAL vs Milan
FT ROM PAR
2 - 1
 Roma vs Parma
FT ATA SAS
3 - 1
 Atalanta vs Sassuolo
FT CAG UDI
1 - 2
 Cagliari vs Udinese
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us