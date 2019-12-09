Bartomeu claims Messi could extend Barcelona contract, Raiola talks up Ibrahimovic's Serie A return: Football transfer round-up, 9th December 2019

Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley FC - Premier League

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily transfer news roundup. With the winter transfer window less than a month away, scouts are working in top gear, clubs are searching for the right player to fill in the gaps, and the rumour mills continue to grow in number.

Clubs like Chelsea will be grateful that, thanks to their transfer ban being uplifted, they can join their fellow clubs in buying players next month. In Italy, Mino Raiola reminds everyone that there is no concluded return for his player and friend Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer stories from the world of football.

Josep Bartomeu looking forward to Lionel Messi's contract extension

FC Barcelona v RCD Mallorca - La Liga

Barca president Josep Bartomeu has opened up on issues relating to Lionel Messi and whether the Barcelona talisman is ready to hang up his boots. Foreseeing the captain's long-term future at the Nou Camp, Bartomeu was insistent that Messi's time at the Spanish club was far from over.

"I would like Messi to sign one more contract [extension]. He still has a long way to go [before retiring]. He has no problem with staying at Barcelona. I have no doubt that he will play here until he retires.

"He said that we'll talk when the seasons go by. It'll be over when he wants to. "For his quality and for being a reference [for Barcelona], I hope I can get Messi to sign a new contract. I'll finish, but Leo still has a long way to go. He'll have the right to finish when he wants to finish. This is his club, the one of his life."

"Messi, who is 32 years old, still has a long way to go."

While the Blauraga will hope that Bartomeu is right and Messi would sign another contract at his beloved Barcelona, only time will tell what could be going on in the diminutive magician's mind.

Will Lampard buy Nathan Ake?

Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Chelsea had their recent transfer ban overturned and they're now looking to purchase talent during the winter. One of the consistent names to pop up since their ban was lifted a few days ago has been Bournemouth's Nathan Ake.

The 24-year-old could be the perfect buy for Frank Lampard who has been worried about the left side of the Blues' defence. However, the Chelsea legend has sorely missed the presence of Antonio Rudiger in his defence, and might not need to buy another defender as Rudiger looks set to put his injuries behind him.

According to the Telegraph, It is reported that Chelsea will be able to sign Ake for only £40 million, which greatly lowers Bournemouth's valuation of £70 million. While this would certainly bring up an interesting tug of war, it is left to see what Lampard will decide on.

Ibrahimovic to Serie A isn't concluded - Mino Raiola

Los Angeles Galaxy v Los Angeles FC - Western Conference Semifinals

The former Los Angeles Galaxy star made headlines when he tweeted his decision to leave the MLS giant after two years in the USA. However, Zlatan pushed the rumour mills into full throttle when he recently hinted on a possible Serie A return.

His agent, Mino Raiola, chose to clear the air and stressed that a Serie A return for the Swede was not concluded upon.

"It's not been said that he will necessarily return to Italy.

"Which of the three interested clubs will he choose? Who knows, we're all free men.

"Could he retire? I'm not going to exclude anything but it is very unlikely. Ibra is still very well."

Raiola also discussed Ibrahimovic's chances of making an impact in Italy if he does decide to move there.

"Certainly if he returned, the appeal of Serie A would increase, both technically and on television,"

