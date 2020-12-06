Bayern Munich 3-3 RB Leipzig: 5 talking points as holders twice come from behind to force a share of the spoils | Bundesliga 2020-21

Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig left everything on the pitch and gave the fans an entertaining game to watch in the 2020-21 Bundesliga, splitting points in an enthralling six-goal thriller.

Heading into the clash, Bayern Munich were perhaps the marginal favourites, but it was Leipzig who took the lead through Christopher Nkunku.

Leipzig had the better of the opening exchanges, but it didn’t take long for Bayern Munich to bounce back. The Bavarians equalised and then took the lead in the span of just four minutes to grab their ascendancy in the game.

However, Julian Nagelsmann’s side did not change their high-intensity game plan and got back into the game through Justin Kluivert in the 36th minute as both teams headed into half-time with the scoreline reading 2-2.

Leipzig started the second half in much of the same vein that they did the first. The visitors reclaimed the lead through a magnificent team goal ending with Angelino finding Emile Forsberg in the penalty box for the Swede to nod home.

However, Bayern Munich being the machine they are, rallied and equalised in the 75th minute. The Bavarians dominated the game in the last 15 minutes but couldn’t manage to find a late winner, though.

On that note, here are the five main talking points from the game:

#1 Leipzig’s high-intensity play troubles Bayern Munich

Christopher Nkunku gave Leipzig the lead at Bayern Munich.

Leipzig were at it from the first minute, pressing and harrying Bayern Munich when in possession. Nagelsmann’s side basically went for it, and it’s not as if they know of any other style to implement on the pitch.

Lining up in a 4-3-3 system, with the duo of Kluivert and Nkunku as the inside forwards and Forsberg playing in a false nine role, Leipzig pressed Bayern Munich from the front.

The Bavarians, who usually play a high line, did so once again but almost paid dearly for it against the visitors. Without the presence of the injured Joshua Kimmich, Bayern Munich struggled to play out from the back or stop Leipzig.

The visitors had three different scorers against Bayern Munich and have had a league-high 11 different scorers this season.

Javi Martinez’s presence somewhat helped, as the Spaniard is accomplished on the ball, but he went off injured early in the first half.

However, Julian Nagelsmann will not be happy about the fact that Leipzig didn’t test Manuel Neuer enough when they were in the ascendency.

#2 Bayern Munich’s defensive woes show no signs of abating

Thomas Muller saved Bayern Munich's blushes against Leipzig.

Bayern Munich sorely missed the injured Joshua Kimmich in the game. Alphonso Davies too was not unavailable, which meant that Hansi Flick had to rejig his personnel in the middle and defensive third.

Some of Bayern Munich's defending against Leipzig was abysmal. While the opening goal was a tactical error stemming from a high line and Forsberg’s brilliance to find Nkunku, Hansi Flick will be disappointed with his side's defending during Leipzig's second and third goals.

The third goal in particular would have annoyed the Bayern Munich head coach. Forsberg showed uncharacteristic predatory instincts and heading ability, but the marking and positional awareness of Bayern Munich were simply non-existent.

Eventually, Thomas Muller scored his second of the game to save Bayern Munich's blushes and keep his side atop the 2020-21 Bundesliga table.