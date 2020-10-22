Bayern Munich 4-0 Atletico Madrid: 5 Hits and Flops as Bavarians commence title defence with stunning massacre | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Bayern Munich sent an ominous statement to the rest of Europe's football heavyweights earlier today with a stunning 4-0 victory against Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League. The reigning European champions have developed a ruthless streak under Hansi Flick and showed the Spanish side no mercy at the Allianz Arena.

While Atletico Madrid did create their fair share of chances, Bayern Munich's superiority across the pitch was clear as day. The Bavarians outclassed Atletico Madrid on the night and remain one of the best teams in the world at the moment.

Atletico Madrid had kept three clean sheets in a row and are widely-regarded as the most stubborn defensive team in Europe.



Bayern Munich have put four past them inside 75 minutes.#UCL — bet365 (@bet365) October 21, 2020

Bayern Munich predictably dominated the opening stages of the game and were comfortable on the ball. The Bavarians peppered Atletico Madrid's penalty area in the first half, with Niklas Sule hitting the post early in the game.

Atletico Madrid also presented a threat on a few occasions and the likes of Yannick Carrasco and Luis Suarez came close to giving Diego Simeone's side a shock lead. Bayern Munich discarded all doubt minutes later, however, with Joshua Kimmich and Kingsley Coman combining to score the opening goal of the game.

Bayern Munich continued to press Atletico Madrid in the midfield and a quick turn of possession gave the Bavarians their second goal before half-time, with Leon Goretzka powering his shot past Jan Oblak to deflate Simeone's outfit.

Bayern Munich were excellent in the first half

Joao Felix thought he had brought Atletico Madrid back into the game with an excellent shot at the start of the second half but his goal was ruled out by a VAR check. Atletico Madrid continued to push forward in search of a lifeline but a distinct gulf in class was evident throughout the game.

Bayern Munich grew into the game yet again as the second half progressed and had more cause to celebrate as Corentin Tolisso decided to take matters into his own hands. The midfielder picked up the ball outside the box and unleashed an unstoppable shot that left Jan Oblak stranded in Atletico Madrid's goal.

Kingsley Coman made matters worse for Atletico Madrid after a sensational dribble from the winger gave Bayern Munich their fourth goal of the game. Hansi Flick's Bayern Munich were a league above Atletico Madrid in this fixture and are the early favourites to win this competition yet again.

Advertisement

#5 Hit - Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich)

Leon Goretzka dominated the midfield

Leon Goretzka was an absolute colossus in Bayern Munich's midfield on the night and consistently beat Atletico Madrid at their own game. The German midfield engine was near-unstoppable when he drove forward with the ball and continues to show tremendous growth under Hansi Flick.

Goretzka complemented the irrepressible Joshua Kimmich perfectly in the middle of the pitch as Bayern Munich strangled Atletico Madrid and starved them off passing options. The powerful midfielder was comfortable on the ball and completed most of his passes.

Advertisement

Leon Goretzka also found himself in advanced positions on several occasions and took full toll of Atletico Madrid's lack of organisation to score a well-deserved goal. The midfielder is excellent in his prime and was the driving force behind Bayern Munich's exhilarating performance today.

#4 Flop - Kieran Tripper (Atletico Madrid)

Kieran Tripper struggled in his own half

Kieran Trippier had one of his worst games in an Atletico Madrid shirt and was embarrassed by the supremely talented Kingsley Coman throughout the game. The English full-back was unable to handle the pace of Bayern Munich's play and was often left stranded as the Bavarians drove forward with urgency and menace.

Kieran Tripper did not offer Atletico Madrid with a wide outlet in the final third and was surprisingly one of the weakest links in the Spanish outfit's defence. The full-back was caught out of position on numerous occasions and struggled to cope with Coman's agility and pace.

Trippier was effectively eviscerated in the build-up to Kingsley Coman's second goal of the night and will have to improve by leaps and bounds if Atletico Madrid aspire to progress to the next stage of the competition.

Advertisement

Also Read: Rapid Wien vs Arsenal prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21