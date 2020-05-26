Sane has moved one step closer to joining Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich have moved a step closer to announcing the capture of EPL winger Leroy Sane. According to Christian Falk of SportBild, the German international has signalled his desire to move to Bayern Munich this summer and is willing to take a wage cut to do so.

Sane has been a long-term target for Bayern Munich, and the winger was close to securing a move to the Allianz Arena last summer.

However, an injury in the FA Community Shield encounter against Liverpool put the breaks on the move, as Bayern Munich vetoed their decision to sign him at the time.

Die Entscheidung rückt näher. @ManCity findet sich offenbar langsam mit dem Abgang von @LeroySane19 ab: ManCity: Sané-Ersatz aus der Bundesliga? https://t.co/j4uwB5ugsG — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) May 26, 2020

Sane's move to Bayern Munich seems inevitable at this stage. The 24-year-old has only one year left on his contract and could move on next year on a free transfer.

Manchester City do not want to lose their prized asset without a transfer fee, due to which they are willing to sanction his move to Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich's dream signing

Hansi Flick has steadied the ship at Bayern Munich since replacing Niko Kovac

Hansi Flick is a huge fan of Sane and has made him the club's top transfer target. However, Bayern Munich will not pay over the odds, and it has been reported that they can land their man for as little as £50 million.

Manchester City, on the other hand, have reportedly narrowed down on a replacement for Sane. Jamaican superstar Leon Bailey has emerged as a target for Pep Guardiola, as he looks set to bolster his ranks upfront.

Bailey's stock has dipped in recent months, but the Bayer Leverkusen winger is blessed with blistering pace and a wand of a left foot. The winger's skill set is comparable to that of Sane's, making him the ideal replacement.

The 22-year-old was also amongst the candidates considered by Bayern Munich one season ago, but the Bavarian giants never pressed ahead with their interest.

Lewandowski on the potential Leroy Sane link up 🤩 pic.twitter.com/rdNNH67dm9 — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 13, 2020

Sane's impending departure is a huge cause of concern for Guardiola. After 29 games, Manchester City have seemingly surrendered the Premier League title to Liverpool, as they find themselves 25 points behind the league leaders.

Additionally, Sane's move to Bayern Munich weakens their squad further. In stark contrast, Bayern Munich have gone from strength to strength since Hansi Flick replaced Niko Kovac and have looked unstoppable since the Bundesliga's restart.

Alongside Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski, Sane could be part of one of the most destructive attacking trios in world football. Additionally, his return to the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich is sure to elevate his status in his homeland.

Bayern Munich are set to take on Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park later today in a crucial Bundesliga encounter. Victory for the hosts will put them seven points clear at the top of the table and one step closer to retaining their Bundesliga crown.

With plenty of attacking talent on show, the game promises to be an exciting encounter that could make or break Bayern Munich's title run-in.

