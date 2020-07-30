Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies names his top five full-backs in the world 

Bayern Munich's superstar left-back Alphonso Davies has named his top five full-backs in the world at present.

His illustruous list included former Real Madrid left-back Achraf Hakimi, teammate Benjamin Pavard and a couple of Premier League stars in Trent Alexander-Arnold and Bukayo Saka. Lastly, the explosive left-back couldn't resist adding his name to this bracket as well.

In just under 40 appearances for Bayern Munich, Davies has gained recognition as one of the finest, most talented wide defenders in the game.

A natural winger by trade, Davies was scouted by Bayern Munich back in 2018 for a bargain price of about £9 million. Across 2420 minutes played in the MLS that same year, the Bayern Munich star scored eight and assisted nine times.

Not to mention, Davies recorded 4.8 take-ons on average per 90 minutes.

"Right now, definitely left-back," says Bayern Munich's Davies

Alphonso Davies celebrates Bayern Munich's Bundesliga triumph with teammates

This season, however, he was moved to a deeper, defensive role under Hansi Flick. The decision proved to be a revelation, since Davies amassed three goals and five assists in the Bundesliga and also scooped the Bundesliga's Rookie of the Year.

The assist for Robert Lewandowski in Bayern Munich's 3-0 win over Chelsea in the Champions League underlined his skill, pace and precision to still deliver a teasing ball while darting at full speed.

Flick stressed on the same, stating:

"Davies brings his strengths to the pitch and wins a lot of defensive balls with his pace. He was originally signed as a winger, but he's doing an incredible job at left-back. His development has been phenomenal."

Alphonso Davies' game by numbers vs. Chelsea:



95 touches

91 % pass accuracy

68 total passes

8/10 duels won

8 ball recoveries

6/7 take-ons completed

2 blocks made

2 chances created

1 assist

0 fouls committed

0 goals conceded

0 times dribbled past



19 years old. 🌪

The records continued to tumble when the blistering full-back took the field. One such immaculate piece of play was when he clocked the fastest speed in the league - at 36.51 km/ph.

Speaking to 90min, he opined:

"[Achraf] Hakimi is one of them. I really like how Benji [Pavard] plays, scoring goals and getting assists, so those two. Trent Alexander-Arnold definitely and I really like [Bukayo] Saka from Arsenal. He's a really good player."

Bayern Munich's Davies also included Trent Alexander-Arnold in his list

Asked if he should be a part of this list, the Bayern Munich star replied, "And me too!"

Davies was also asked if he would ever revert to his natural wing position. Remarking on the same, the Bayern Munich sensation claimed:

"Right now, definitely left-back. I like the position, I like how everything is going well with my centre-back partners."

Two years ago today, @AlphonsoDavies signed for @FCBayernEN.



From his parents fleeing a civil war to 2x Bundesliga champion at 19—his journey so far has proved that anything is possible. This is his story… 🙌



[A THREAD] pic.twitter.com/wVYfVDznua — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 25, 2020

Davies and Bayern Munich are not done yet, as they are currently preparing for the treble after having cliched two domestic titles.

They beat Chelsea 3-0 away from home in the first leg of the round-of-16, meaning it won't be a fuss to progress through to the quarter-finals. Bayern Munich take on the Blues for the second leg on August 8.

