Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman. The wide man, as per The Athletic, could be available either on a permanent move or a loan, and talks have been held between the clubs for both options.

Coman is also said to be keen on a move to Manchester United. According to the report, the 24-year-old is eager to link up with fellow Frenchmen Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial in Manchester.

Coman has enjoyed a vastly successful career in all three leagues he's appeared in, including Serie A, Ligue 1, and Bundesliga.

Kingsley Coman has won the league title in every season of his senior career:



🇫🇷 2012/13 🏆

🇫🇷 2013/14 🏆

🇮🇹 2014/15 🏆

🇩🇪 2015/16 🏆

🇩🇪 2016/17 🏆

🇩🇪 2017/18 🏆

🇩🇪 2018/19 🏆

🇩🇪 2019/20 🏆



He's only just turned 24 years old. pic.twitter.com/k7hrGIgcw2 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 16, 2020

Sancho remains Manchester United's priority summer target

Sancho is still United's primary target

Despite their interest in Coman, Manchester United still consider Jadon Sancho as their number one target, as per the report.

The Englishman has been the subject of a prolonged transfer saga involving Manchester United, Chelsea, and other clubs. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are only a handful of clubs that can afford his massive transfer fee. As many of these clubs are unlikely to spend too much money and Chelsea are interested in Kai Havertz, the Red Devils appear to have a free run at him.

15 - Jadon Sancho has assisted 15 goals in the Bundesliga this season for Borussia Dortmund - the last Englishman to assist as many league goals in a single campaign within Europe's top five divisions was Frank Lampard in 2004-05 with Chelsea (18 assists). Special. pic.twitter.com/vV3g7dN5En — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 7, 2020

It is unclear whether the move for the Bayern Munich man is related to their Sancho interest or not. There is little information about whether Manchester United have identified Coman as an alternative for the Englishman. If that isn't the case, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could have an immense amount of depth on the wings.

Advertisement

Also read: Bayern Munich star David Alaba keen on Real Madrid switch

Bayern Munich's recent acquisition of Leroy Sane could play a massive factor in Coman's reported ambitions to leave the German champions. However, there are a couple of things to consider. Firstly, Coman could face a similar issue at Manchester United should they manage to recruit both him and their number one target, Sancho.

Leroy Sane was recently unveiled as a Bayern Munich player

Another reason for this move being unlikely is Bayern Munich's lack of depth in attack. With Ivan Perisic already set to depart after his loan spell, losing Coman would be catastrophic for the Bavarians and leaves them with no alternatives in wide areas.

It was also reported that they had to fend off a persistent Manchester City to keep Coman at the club. The Citizens had reportedly explored the possibility of the Frenchman going the other way in the deal for Sane, but were shut out by the Germans. It was made clear by Bayern at the time that Coman is not for sale, further reducing the likelihood of this transfer.

German football expert Christian Falk, who is known to have close ties with Bayern Munich, was also quick to deny the rumours suggesting Coman could leave.

The Bosses of @FCBayern said no to @ManCity (tried to do a swap deal with Sané) and they would also say no to @ManUtd. True: Kingsley Coman is not for sale https://t.co/PFL0ucZgsW — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 24, 2020

It remains to be seen whether there is a genuine interest in Coman or if it's a negotiation tactic from Manchester United's camp. Solskjaer's side have also been reportedly interested in Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, but no further information has been revealed on that front.

Also read: Manchester City considering sensational move for Manchester United forward