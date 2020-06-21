Bayern Munich favourites to sign Ajax superstar despite complications over structure of the deal

Sergino Dest and Benjamin Henrichs are being targeted by Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich have also been tipped to complete big-money deals for Leroy Sane and Kai Havertz this summer.

Bayern Munich are leading the race to secure Sergino Dest's signature

According to Christian Falk of SportBild, Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on Monaco's Benjamin Henrichs and are also favourites to land Ajax defender Sergino Dest. The Bavarian giants are on the lookout for a new right-back and are expected to sign a young player to compete with Benjamin Pavard, who has impressed since joining the club last summer.

Alvaro Odriozola joined Bayern Munich on a short-term loan deal in January, but the Spaniard has failed to make an impression at the club and is expected to return to Real Madrid at the end of the season.

SportBild have revealed that Sergino Dest is the primary target for Bayern Munich for the right-back position, while Henrichs could also emerge as an option. The latter has struggled at Monaco since making a move from Bayer Leverkusen and looks set to return to the Bundesliga this summer.

Update Sergino Dest & @fcbayern: Dest is the favorite, also because Henrichs probably goes to Leipzig. If Bayern offers the amount traded, he would come. But: Bayern thinks more of a loan deal. This is currently neither desired by Ajax nor by the player @SPORTBILD — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) June 21, 2020

Dest is hailed as one of the best young players in the world in his position and has also attracted interest from Barcelona. The 19-year-old opted to represent the United States despite a last-ditch attempt from Ronald Koeman to hand the player a Netherlands cap.

With 36 appearances across all competitions for Ajax this season, Dest has signalled his intention to secure a move away from the Eredivisie this summer. Bayern Munich have monitored the player for quite some time now and are reportedly interested in signing him on an initial loan deal.

Bayern Munich face complications over Dest deal

The American has a breakthrough season with Ajax in the Eredivisie

However, neither Dest nor Ajax are interested in such an arrangement. Bayern Munich will have to cough up the cash to sign the 19-year-old this summer and he is expected to cost upwards of €20 million, as per reports from the Netherlands and Germany.

Aside from the American, the likes of Leroy Sane and Kai Havertz have also been linked with a move to Bayern Munich this summer. Sane, in particular, is a top target for the club and is reportedly close to securing his dream return to the Bundesliga.

Earlier this week, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola conceded that the German international would leave the club after rejecting several contract extension offers from the Cityzens.

Timo Werner: Signed

Kai Havertz: Likes a tweet asking Chelsea to 'Announce Havertz'



Chelsea fans: pic.twitter.com/5OMSxSsT0r — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 18, 2020

With one year left on his contract, Bayern Munich are reportedly looking to land Sane on a cut-price deal this summer. Additionally, the Bavarians are also huge admirers of Havertz, who is also attracting interest from Premier League giants Chelsea.

Despite winning the Bundesliga for the eighth season running, Bayern Munich have shown no signs of resting on their laurels. Hansi Flick and co are expected to be active in the transfer market to strengthen their squad further, while also offloading a few players.

The likes of Jerome Boateng and Corentin Tolisso could be shipped off at the end of the season, while Philippe Coutinho, Ivan Perisic and Odriozola are expected to return to their parent clubs.

