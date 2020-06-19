EPL giants confirm Leroy Sane stance as German edges closer to stunning Bayern Munich switch

EPL manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Leroy Sane will be allowed to leave Manchester City this summer.

The EPL superstar has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich and could return to the Bundesliga this summer.

Leroy Sane has been tipped to secure a switch to Bayern Munich deal

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that EPL superstar Leroy Sane has rejected the club's contract extension offer. The Spaniard added that Sane has no intention of penning a new deal and could be sold at the end of the season if a suitable offer were to arrive.

Sane has been a long-term target for Bundesliga out Bayern Munich, who have courted the EPL winger for the best part of the last 18 months. The German international came close to securing a return to the Bundesliga last summer but was forced to remain in the EPL, as a long-term injury scuppered his dream move.

The 24-year-old has not featured in the EPL this season and Guardiola confirmed that the Cityzens tried everything within their power to extend his deal.

“Leroy Sane says he doesn’t want to extend his contract. That means he’s going to leave. If we find an agreement with a club he will leave this summer, if not he’ll stay another year and will leave at the end of his contract.”

The reigning EPL champions tried two or three times to extend Sane's deal, but the German reportedly has his heart set on a move to Bayern Munich. Since moving to the EPL in 2016 for a fee believed to be in the region of £37 million, Sane has made a name for himself as one of the most exciting players in world football.

Leroy Sane's EPL journey with Manchester City

Leroy Sane is one of the most exciting players to watch in the EPL

Blessed with electric pace and a wand of a left foot, the 24-year-old was crowned PFA Young Player of the Year in 2018 and played a pivotal role in Manchester City's EPL triumph that year. Sane carried on from where he left off and impressed in the following season, as Guardiola and co retained their EPL crown.

With a year left on his current deal, Bayern Munich are looking to land him for a nominal fee and it remains to be seen if the two parties reach a compromise in the coming weeks. Sane is a top target for the Bavarian giants this season and looks set to finally seal his dream move to the reigning Bundesliga champions.

Aside from the winger, Hansi Flick's side are also weighing up a move for Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz, who is also being targeted by a handful of EPL clubs. Manchester City are resigned to losing Sane this summer and are expected to be in the market to sign his replacement.

Real Sociedad winger Mikel Oyarzabal has been mentioned as a potential target, but the EPL giants have not pressed ahead with their interest.

Guardiola's side have surrendered the EPL title to Liverpool, as they currently find themselves a staggering 22 points behind the Reds with nine games left to play. The Cityzens are expected to splash the cash in the upcoming transfer window as they look to compete on all fronts next season.

