Bayern Munich interested in signing Chelsea superstar - Reports

Bayern Munich are interested in signing Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski, according to reports.

Expectations were sky-high for Lukaku upon his return to Stamford Bridge following his club-record move from Inter Milan last summer. However, the Belgian striker struggled throughout the campaign, scoring just 15 times in 44 appearances.

Lukaku's most memorable act this season for Chelsea was the interview he gave to Sky Italy, where he claimed he was frustrated by his lack of game time in west London.

⭐️ Chels HQ ⭐️ @Chels_HQ



(@MirrorFootball) If Barcelona can't afford a deal for Robert Lewandowski, #Chelsea have been touted as the leaders in the race, and if Lukaku was to head to Bayern then it would essentially act as a straight swap. If Barcelona can't afford a deal for Robert Lewandowski, #Chelsea have been touted as the leaders in the race, and if Lukaku was to head to Bayern then it would essentially act as a straight swap. (@MirrorFootball)

According to Mundo Deportivo, Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have expressed an interest in signing the centre-forward, especially if they lose Lewandowski this summer.

The report claims that the 29-year-old forward is on the Bavarian's transfer shortlist alongside Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, who Fabrizio Romano claims has decided to leave Anfield this summer with just a year left on his contract.

Story continues below ad

Bayern are strong favorites to sign the Sengalese forward, but the German giants will for certain be chasing a world-class centre-forward in the coming months following Robert Lewandowski's admission that he wants to depart the Allianz Arena.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



[via Romelu Lukaku is hoping to force through a return to Inter Milan this summer. Senior sources at both sides are convinced he wants to quit #Chelsea [via @JBurtTelegraph Romelu Lukaku is hoping to force through a return to Inter Milan this summer. Senior sources at both sides are convinced he wants to quit #Chelsea.[via @JBurtTelegraph]

Bayern Munich reportedly chasing Chelsea forward to replace iconic Robert Lewandowski

The legendary Poland international has become one of world football's best players since joining Bayern in 2013, winning every Bundesliga title he could win, as well as the 2020 Champions League.

Story continues below ad

But in an explosive press conference while on international duty, Lewandowski declared (as per The Metro):

"I would like to say at the beginning that I don’t want to continue talking about this situation, the club situation. So what we know for sure at the moment is that my era in Bayern Munich is over.

"I don’t see any possibility to continue my career in this club, based on what we could see in the last couple of weeks. Bayern are a serious club so I hope they won’t keep me just because they can.

"I don’t want to go any further at the moment. I would like to focus on the national team and the matches that we are going to play, and maybe after the national team camp we will have more time to say more about the situation. But for now I would like to end like this."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCBayern



“Bayern’s a serious club and I believe they won’t keep me, I don't want to play there anymore. A transfer is the best solution. I hope they don't stop me”. Lewandowski: “My era at Bayern is over. I don't see any possibility to continue playing for this club anymore”“Bayern’s a serious club and I believe they won’t keep me, I don't want to play there anymore. A transfer is the best solution. I hope they don't stop me”. Lewandowski: “My era at Bayern is over. I don't see any possibility to continue playing for this club anymore” 🚨 #FCBayern“Bayern’s a serious club and I believe they won’t keep me, I don't want to play there anymore. A transfer is the best solution. I hope they don't stop me”. https://t.co/ieO3q0tEBO

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far