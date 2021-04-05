Bayern Munich kill off any hope of a Bundesliga title race after edging RB Leipzig

The Bundesliga’s top-of-the-table clash was played on Saturday between RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich at the Red Bull Arena, with the latter emerging victorious.

The build-up to the game saw many neutrals rooting for Julian Nagelsmann’s side. However, the result did not go their way.

A dominant first-half performance was all Bayern Munich needed to grab all three points, with Leon Goretzka scoring the only goal of the game.

Bayern Munich have won each of the last eight Bundesliga titles and are now in pole position to make it nine consecutive league titles after beating RB Leipzig.

Leipzig fall in title decider

Before Saturday’s game, Hansi Flick’s side was leading RB Leipzig by four points and a win for the latter would have closed the gap to just a point.

However, Bayern Munich proved too good for their opponents. Despite being the away side, the Bavarians took the game to RB Leipzig and deservedly went into the half-time break with a 1-0 lead.

Nagelsmann’s side may have put up a better performance in the second half but they left it a little too late. Had they started the game with such attitude and fighting spirit, then maybe the result could have been different.

As it stands, though, RB Leipzig have missed a big chance to take the title race all the way to the wire. Bayern had it too easy on Saturday, despite the absence of the lethal Robert Lewandowski.

Bayern Munich kill off title race

The win over RB Leipzig has also ensured that there is no longer a title race in the Bundesliga. Nagelsmann said before the game that even a draw would not be enough for his side.

And after suffering a disappointing defeat to Bayern Munich, the RB Leipzig boss admitted that his side were now focusing on finishing in second place with just seven games left to be played.

"It’s not a goal we should be conceding, but we still played very well. We pushed Bayern deep into their own half at various stages, but not for the first time this season we didn’t score,” he told Bundesliga.com.

“We have to learn from that. It’d help if we had a proper goal-getter, but we don’t. We were the better side, but have to make more of our chances.

“Now we have to let it sink in and get on with it. If the season goes as expected, Bayern will be champions. We want to finish second."

Bayern Munich have now moved seven points clear at the top of the table and have in the process killed off any hope of a title race thanks to their important win over RB Leipzig.