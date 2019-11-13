Bayern Munich News: Bundesliga giants refuse to rule out Leroy Sane move

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 13 Nov 2019, 16:06 IST SHARE

Newport County AFC v Manchester City - FA Cup Fifth Round

What's the story?

Bayern Munich have refused to dismiss the prospect of renewing their pursuit of Manchester City's Leroy Sane after failing to sign him over the summer transfer window, thereby reigniting rumours of a possible Bundesliga switch for the winger.

In case you didn't know...

Sane was heavily linked with a move to the Allianz Arena over the summer but any chances of the transfer broke down after he picked up a cruciate ligament tear in the Community Shield.

Bayern Munich ultimately went on to complete the loan signing of Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona for a fee of €8.5 million.

The Bundesliga defending champions have endured a difficult start to the new campaign and are currently without a permanent manager after head coach Niko Kovac was sacked earlier this month.

The heart of the matter

Edmund Stoiber, a member of the club’s supervisory board, has now suggested that the club have not given up their pursuit of Sane as they are keen on adding him to their ranks.

Liverpool v Man City - FA Community Shield

Stoiber told Sport Bild via Eurosport,

"There was a discussion about Sane, but that was broken by the unfortunate injury and the operation.

"One will see how the contact develops. If they propose a transfer of this magnitude, then that's justified."

Advertisement

Stoiber went on to add that he has "great faith in the sporting leadership" at Bayern Munich.

What's next?

Bayern Munich are currently under the guidance of interim boss Hansi Flick and will return to action when they face Fortuna Dusseldorf on November 23rd.