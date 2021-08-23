Bayern Munich president criticizes Paris Saint-Germain spendings following Lionel Messi transfer

Lionel Messi was snapped up by Paris Saint-Germain this summer after parting ways with Barcelona. The transfer didn't sit well with many, including Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer, who has come out to attack the Ligue 1 giants.

"I'm still trying to understand how that goes along with financial fair play," the Bayern Munich supremo told Bild (via Mirror).

"As PSG is currently upgrading, we will take a very close look at how that can be reconciled with UEFA rules. If we stick to it, then we expect other clubs to do the same.

"I'm not too quick to judge Paris, but the purchasing policy is already huge. It's not the transfer fees, it's the salaries. When I hear that Messi earns €40million (£34m) net, that's €80million (£69m) gross. In addition, Hakimi, Ramos, Donnarumma - a lot comes together," he added.

Lionel Messi joins PSG... HERE WE GO! Total agreement completed on a two-years contract. Option to extend until June 2024. Salary around €35m net per season add ons included. 🇦🇷🇫🇷 #Messi



Messi has definitely accepted PSG contract proposal and will be in Paris in the next hours. pic.twitter.com/DiM5jNzxTA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2021

The football world was shocked when Lionel Messi and Barcelona ended their 21-year association this summer. After bidding goodbye to the Catalan giants, the Argentine decided to join Paris Saint-Germain, with whom he signed a two-year contract that will see him pocket a gargantuan €40 million net per annum.

PSG presented Messi, Ramos, Hakimi, Donnarumma and Wijnaldum to their fans this weekend and the atmosphere was ELECTRIC ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/jsdONAg17A — Goal (@goal) August 16, 2021

In addition to Messi, PSG also signed a number of other high-profile superstars including the likes of Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum, Achraf Hakimi and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

All the aforementioned players bagged lucrative deals as well. Adding them to other high earners like Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Marco Verratti and Mauro Icardi at the Parc des Princes, it becomes easy to understand why many have become critical.

The Argentine is yet to represent Paris Saint-Germain

When will Lionel Messi represent Paris Saint-Germain?

Lionel Messi is yet to represent his new club following his transfer this summer. The Argentine didn't participate in Paris Saint-Germain's opening Ligue 1 fixture against Troyes. He also missed their other two clashes with Strasbourg and Brest.

According to reports, the attacker is expected to make his debut appearance for the Parisians on August 29 when they take on Reims for their fourth league match of the season. It will be interesting to see him line up alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe ie PSG's attack.

