Bayern Munich rejected bid from Barcelona for German wonderkid

Uli Hoeness vetoes bid for Bayern Munich wunderkind's move to Barcelona

Tillman hasn’t yet featured for Bayern’s senior team

What’s the story?

Barcelona have failed in a bid to steal away rising star youth star Timothy Tillman from Bayern Munich’s youth squad. The Spanish champs, made an approach for the 18-year-old winger, for the next season with big plans for the future. But Uli Hoeness has personally vetoed the move to Camp Nou, said Christian Rossner, the player’s agent in an interview.

“There was a tangible offer from Barcelona. They've observed him for months, and they wanted to sign him for the new season.” He further added that, “Bayern president Hoeness vetoed it. They are confident Timothy can become a first-team player.”

In case you didn’t know...

Tillman signed for Bayern Munich back in 2015 for € 500,000 from Greuther Furth and had done brilliantly so far for the Germany under-19’s despite his apparent lack of experience.

The German has managed to attract attention from Real Madrid as well after a string of impressive displays in the UEFA Youth League. To have a big club like Bayern Munich pick you from a small club and then attract attention from two of the largest clubs on the planet is an indication of the player's skill and talent. With three goals and two assists in fourteen appearances, Tillman has been one of the youngsters to look out for.

The club prides itself on producing and developing new talent and frequently promote the players to their first team. Players like Joshua Kimmich and David Alba were bought when they were in their late-teens and were developed at the German club’s academy to become future stars.

The heart of the matter...

Barcelona has been after Timothy Tillman for quite some time now, and with Uli Hoeness personally putting a dent in their approach, it means that the 18-year-old certainly has a good future at the club.

The Catalans offered the youngster a deal where he would be training with the first team and get match practice with the second team. It would be only after two or three years wherein he would become a fully fledged part of the first team and play matches for them. It’s a deal that is being currently followed by Marlon Santos and soon to be followed by their brand new January signing Santiago Bueno.

Tillman is an exciting winger, and has played on both flanks in the UEFA Youth League, and is a player who always looks for goalscoring chances.

What’s next?

With Uli Hoeness personally putting a stop to Tillman’s move away from the Allianz Arena, it seems that maybe Bayern Munich has a future in mind for the young midfielder.

The club already has players like Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery, Douglas Costa and even another budding star in Kingsley Coman; so there is serious competition in the position he specialises in. Don’t expect to see the 18-year-old in action for at least another few years.

Sportskeeda’s take

With Kingsley Coman’s rise from obscurity at Bayern, maybe Tillman could follow in his footsteps and prove to Uli Hoeness and the club that he deserves the support and confidence that has been given to him by them.

While it would certainly be a while before the youngster gets a first team game under Carlo Ancelotti, it would certainly give him time to improve his skills, build on his natural talent and mature mentally to survive the German game. His abilities would certainly make a mark on any team in the world, so Bayern Munich need to act fast before another big club comes calling for the rising wonder-kid.