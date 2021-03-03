5 players Bayern Munich Are Targeting this summer

Bayern Munich, like a lot of other European giants, are going through a transitional phase. The record German champions will have their work cut out for the upcoming summer transfer window.

David Alaba has already announced his departure from Sabener Strasse after arriving as a 16-year-old youngster from Austria Vienna in 2008.

Javi Martinez is also out of contract in the summer and the club are unlikely to extend his signature. Youth prospect Angelo Stiller has already signed a pre-season deal to join Hoffenheim in the summer.

Meanwhile, Jerome Boateng is also in the final months of his contract and is free to talk to other clubs for a potential move once the season is finished.

Bayern have already announced the signing of Upamecano on a long term deal Media reports state Bayern are close to sign Omar Richards

Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic began his homework early and the Bavarian giants have already announced the signing of French defender Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig, with Bayern prevailing over Chelsea and Liverpool in the race to secure his signature.

They have other positions to fill, so let's take a look at the potential targets Bayern Munich are likely to go for this summer:

#5. Omar Richards

Omar Richards is close signing for FC Bayern

The Reading left back is a free agent this summer and it is being said that Hasan Salihamidzic has set his eyes on the former England U21 international. Widely regarded by many as the best left back in the Championship, the Englishman is close to signing a contract with the European Champions.

❗️(2/2) Update Omar #Richards: Saliham. & Neppe put in a lot of effort. #FCBayern was the most exciting transfer option for him. OR was not only offered the backup role for Davies. The left-footer can also play in central def., doubly interesting as Alaba is set to leave. @SPORT1 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) February 15, 2021

He is versatile and can slot into left midfield and left center back positions as and when required to. He will fill the hole left by David Alaba next season and will primarily be acting as backup to Alphonso Davies in the left back position. Meanwhile, Lucas Hernandez moves into central defense post-summer.