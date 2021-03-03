5 players Bayern Munich Are Targeting this summer

Bayern Munich, like a lot of other European giants, are going through a transitional phase. The record German champions will have their work cut out for the upcoming summer transfer window.
David Alaba has already announced his departure from Sabener Strasse after arriving as a 16-year-old youngster from Austria Vienna in 2008.
Javi Martinez is also out of contract in the summer and the club are unlikely to extend his signature. Youth prospect Angelo Stiller has already signed a pre-season deal to join Hoffenheim in the summer.
Meanwhile, Jerome Boateng is also in the final months of his contract and is free to talk to other clubs for a potential move once the season is finished.
Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic began his homework early and the Bavarian giants have already announced the signing of French defender Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig, with Bayern prevailing over Chelsea and Liverpool in the race to secure his signature.
They have other positions to fill, so let's take a look at the potential targets Bayern Munich are likely to go for this summer:
#5. Omar Richards
The Reading left back is a free agent this summer and it is being said that Hasan Salihamidzic has set his eyes on the former England U21 international. Widely regarded by many as the best left back in the Championship, the Englishman is close to signing a contract with the European Champions.
He is versatile and can slot into left midfield and left center back positions as and when required to. He will fill the hole left by David Alaba next season and will primarily be acting as backup to Alphonso Davies in the left back position. Meanwhile, Lucas Hernandez moves into central defense post-summer.