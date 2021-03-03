Bayern Munich star David Alaba could join PSG instead of Real Madrid in the summer- Reports

Bayern Munich defender David Alaba could choose PSG over Real Madrid in the summer, according to reports. The Austrian's contract with Bayern Munich is set to expire at the end of the season, meaning he can begin negotiations with other clubs.

According to TZ, PSG are looking to hijack Real Madrid's move for Alaba and could offer him a higher salary than the Spanish giants. The French champions are desperate to sign a defender to replace Thiago Silva, who left the club upon the expiry of his contract last summer.

David Alaba has helped Bayern Munich win nine Bundesliga titles, two Champions Leagues and six DFB Pokal's during his eleven years at the club. Bayern were keen to extend the Austrian's current contract but refused to meet Alaba's wage demands.

Alaba has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid in recent months and rumors suggested he had signed a pre-contractual agreement with the club. The Los Blancos are at risk of losing club captain Sergio Ramos, whose contract expires at the end of the season, and believe Alaba could be the ideal replacement for the Spaniard.

Recent reports, however, suggest that Alaba has already had a conversation with PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who is interested in bringing the 28-year-old to the French capital.

PSG have been restricted in the transfer market due to the strict Financial Fair Play rules imposed by UEFA, and are therefore keen to sign a top player like Alaba for free in the summer.

Real Madrid, like most elite clubs in Europe, has suffered heavy financial losses due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The club have imposed wage cuts on most of their existing players to reduce their wage bill and the financial burden on the club.

Real Madrid are trying to negotiate new contracts with the likes of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane. The club may also have to deal with the prospect of Gareth Bale returning in the summer. This could make it difficult for them to pursue a deal for David Alaba, who is likely to have high wage demands. PSG, on the other hand, have the resources to pay Alaba's wages.