Bayern Munich still the team to beat in Europe after Atletico Madrid demolition

Bayern Munich are in no mood to slow down having ruthlessly added Atletico Madrid to their list of victims. The German giants made light work of Diego Simeone’s side at the Allianz Arena, thrashing them 4-0 in their UEFA Champions League opener.

Bayern Munich completely dominated their opponents, with goals coming from Kingsley Coman (double), Leon Goretzka and Corentin Tolisso.

Hansi Flick’s side swept Europe away last season and look like a team that is ready to repeat that feat in the current campaign. The Bavarians have lost just once in all competitions thus far – a 4-1 defeat away at Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga.

Since the loss, Bayern Munich have played seven games and won every one of them, scoring an impressive 21 goals. For a team that won the treble last season, they look devastatingly dangerous to every side that comes before them.

No team in Europe currently has the quality to match them. Bayern Munich boast a young team which is yet to reach its peak, with the likes of Joshua Kimmich, Coman, Benjamin Pavard, Lucas Hernandez and Goretzka all in their mid-20s.

Their main rivals for the Champions League title, namely Real Madrid and Barcelona, are either going through a rebuilding process or just not up to it presently.

Other challengers like Juventus, PSG and Manchester City have also struggled in recent years, while Manchester United, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid are far from being UEFA Champions League contenders.

Good morning, sleep well? 😊 pic.twitter.com/jnX9VQBuwc — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) October 22, 2020

It, therefore, looks highly unlikely that any side will be able to stop this Bayern Munich juggernaut. The German side are a well-drilled machine with two quality players available in almost every position on the pitch.

And unlike their other European rivals, they already are a settled unit, not one undergoing any sort of overhaul in their ranks. On the face of Wednesday’s 4-0 demolition of Atletico Madrid, it is clear why Bayern Munich are still the team to beat in Europe.