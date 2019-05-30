Bayern Munich Transfer News: Bundesliga Champions Linked with Stunning Swoop for Paulo Dybala

Juventus striker, Dybala has struggled for starts since the arrival of Portuguese ace Cristiano Ronaldo.

What's the story?

Bayern Munich are reportedly ready to launch a stunning €80 million bid to bring Paulo Dybala from Italian Champions Juventus as part of a squad rebuild.

Following a disappointing showing in this season's Champions League, in which a tame and sluggish Bayern side crashed out to Liverpool at the round of 16, fans are calling for fresh faces and the skillful Argentinian international fits the bill.

In case you didn't know...

Dybala's stock has fallen slightly this season. The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin meant he found himself warming the bench more often than he may have liked, and he struggled to find his best form in Serie A as a result.

He missed a string of games towards the back end of the season and finished up with just five goals and six assists in thirty appearances in Serie A.

He did have slightly more success in the Champions League though, finding the back of the net in five of his nine appearances, and clearly did enough on the European stage to convince Bayern Chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge of his ability, assuming these transfer rumors are to be believed.

The heart of the matter

Italian reports state that the Bayern Munich chairman is willing to take a punt on the former golden-boy of Italian football and that despite the player's inconsistencies this season, the German champions are confident he can rediscover his best form in the Bundesliga and help fire the club back to UEFA Champions League glory.

Juventus are also said to be under no pressure to sell as the club is set to appoint its next manager, following the departure of Massimiliano Allegri.

What's next?

There has been plenty of gossip regarding Paulo Dybala already this summer, with clubs such as Manchester United, Inter Milan, and Liverpool all linked with the talented striker. However, the player himself came out only last week stating that he wanted to remain in Turin next season. Time will tell what happens next...

Will the Jewel remain at Juventus or do you think he'll end up in the EPL or Bundesliga? Have your say in the comments below: