Bayern Munich vs Atletico Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Bayern Munich are set to welcome Atletico Madrid to the Allianz Arena on Wednesday in their opening UEFA Champions League group stage game.

Bayern Munich prepare for this midweek encounter following a 4-1 win over Arminia Bielefeld on the weekend in the Bundesliga. Braces from Germany international Thomas Muller and superstar striker Robert Lewandowski secured a comfortable win for Bayern Munich, who had midfielder Corentin Tolisso sent off in the second half.

Japan international Ritsu Doan, on loan from PSV Eindhoven, scored the consolation goal for Arminia Bielefeld.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, beat Celta Vigo 2-0 on Saturday in La Liga. Goals from veteran striker Luis Suarez and Belgian winger Yannick Ferreira Carrasco sealed the victory for Diego Simeone's men.

Bayern Munich vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head

In four previous encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. Bayern Munich have won two games and lost two.

The two clubs last met each other in 2016 in the Champions League group stages, with Bayern Munich beating Atletico Madrid 1-0. Poland international Robert Lewandowski scored the only goal of the game to ensure victory for the Bavarians.

Bayern Munich form guide in the Bundesliga: W-L-W-W

Atletico Madrid form guide in La Liga: W-D-D-W

Bayern Munich vs Atletico Madrid Team News

Bayern Munich have a few injury concerns ahead of the game. Winger Leroy Sane, the summer's marquee signing, is out, alongside young centre-back Tanguy Nianzou and defender Chris Richards.

Injured: Leroy Sane, Tanguy Nianzou, Chris Richards

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone will be unable to call upon the services of Croatian right-back Sime Vrsaljko, who is out with an injury. There remain doubts over the availability of centre-back Jose Gimenez.

Injured: Sime Vrsaljko

Doubtful: Jose Gimenez

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich vs Atletico Madrid Predicted XI

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-3-3): Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies, Corentin Tolisso, Leon Goretzka, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski, Douglas Costa

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jan Oblak, Kieran Trippier, Stefan Savic, Felipe, Renan Lodi, Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, Koke, Lucas Torreira, Saul, Luis Suarez, Marcos Llorente

Bayern Munich vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Bayern Munich successfully achieved the treble last season, and will be aiming to do so once more. While key players Ivan Perisic and Philippe Coutinho have returned to their parent clubs after completing their loan spells, how the Bavarians compensate for the departure of star midfielder Thiago will determine their performances this season.

Atletico Madrid lost midfielder Thomas Partey on deadline day, with Arsenal activating his release clause to sign him. Much will rely on experienced midfielders Saul and Koke, as well as star forward Luis Suarez, who has begun the season well.

A close match is anticipated, and a draw seems like a probable final scorline.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 1-1 Atletico Madrid

