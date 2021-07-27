Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction, preview, team news and more | Club friendlies 2021

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich will take on Borussia Monchengladbach in an enticing club friendly on Wednesday.

Bayern are coming off a 2-2 draw with Ajax. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Tanguy Nianzou got their names on the scoresheet, while Zakaria Labyad and Victor Jensen scored a goal each for the Dutch side.

Bayern Munich take on Napoli after their game against Monchengladbach, following which they will begin their DFB-Pokal campaign on 6 August.

Meanwhile, Borussia Monchengladbach won their last game 1-0 against French outfit Metz. New manager Adi Hutter registered the first win of his tenure with this triumph.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head

Bayern Munich and Borussia Monchengladbach have played 44 games against each other so far. Bayern hold the upper hand in the head-to-head with 18 wins, while Monchengladbach have won 11 matches. A total of 15 matches have ended in draws.

The last time the two sides met, Bayern Munich won the game with an emphatic 6-0 scoreline. Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick, and Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman and Thomas Muller contributed with a goal each.

Bayern Munich form guide (pre-season): L-D

Borussia Monchengladbach form guide (pre-season): D-L-W

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Team News

Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, Lucas Hernandez, Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich are enjoying a break following a grueling Euro 2020. Serge Gnabry is back in training, but it is unlikely he will feature on Wednesday.

With a majority of the senior squad absent, youngsters like Omar Richards and Jamie Lawrence will push for a starting berth.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, Lucas Hernandez, Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich

Borussia Monchengladbach

Breel Embolo, Remy Bensebaini and Kouadio Kone have been sidelined with injuries. Alassane Plea is out with a knee problem, while forward Lars Stindl continues to recuperate from a ligament issue.

The Swiss trio of Yann Sommer, Denis Zakaria and Nico Elvedi have been given some time off following their exploits at Euro 2020.

Injured: Breel Embolo, Remy Bensebaini, Kouadio Kone, Yann Sommer, Denis Zakaria, and Nico Elvedi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI

Bayern Munich predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ron-Thorben Hoffmann; Josip Stanisic, Dayot Upamecano, Bright Arrey-Mbi, Omar Richards; Taylor Booth, Torben Rhein; Christopher Scott, Armindo Sieb, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting; Joshua Zirkzee

Borussia Monchengladbach predicted XI (3-4-3): Jonas Kersken; Stefan Lainer, Jordan Beyer, Tony Jantschke; Joe Scally, Christopher Kramer, Rocco Reitz, Laszlo Benes; Patrick Hermann, Conor Noss, Keanan Bennetts

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Julian Nagelsmann is still in the hunt for his first win as Bayern's boss, and it should come on Wednesday evening in all likelihood. Bayern had a great game against Ajax and now the German heavyweights will be looking to match their performance with the result.

We predict that Bayern Munich will beat Borussia Monchengladbach comfortably.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's transfer plans, Barca's plan for Antoine Griezmann, and more

Edited by Peter P