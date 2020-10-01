Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Bayern Munich are set to host Hertha Berlin at the Allianz Arena on Sunday in their next Bundesliga fixture.

Bayern Munich come into this game following a surprising 4-1 loss to Hoffenheim last Sunday in their most recent Bundesliga fixture. A brace from Croatia international Andrej Kramaric and goals from centre-back Ermin Bicakcic and Israeli forward Moanes Dabbur sealed the victory for Sebastian Hoeness' side.

Germany international Joshua Kimmich scored the consolation goal for Bayern Munich.

Hertha Berlin, on the other hand, lost 3-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt last Saturday at the Olympiastadion. Goals from Portuguese striker Andre Silva, Bas Dost and Sebastian Rode secured the three points for Eintracht Frankfurt. A Martin Hinteregger own goal proved to be scant consolation for Hertha Berlin.

Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin Head-to-Head

In 26 encounters between the two sides, Bayern Munich hold the clear advantage. They have won 18 games, lost two and drawn six.

Their most recent match was in January, with Bayern Munich thrashing Hertha Berlin 4-0. Goals from Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski, Thiago Alcantara and Ivan Perisic resulted in their side emerging victorious.

Bayern Munich form guide in the Bundesliga: W-L

Hertha Berlin form guide in the Bundesliga: W-L

Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin Team News

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick will be unable to call upon the services of two new signings, with winger Leroy Sane and centre-back Tanguy Nianzou out due to injuries.

Injured: Leroy Sane, Tanguy Nianzou

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Hertha Berlin have a few injury concerns. Australian forward Mathew Leckie, midfielder Arne Maier and winger Javairo Dilrosun are all injured. There remain doubts over the availability of Argentina international Santiago Ascacibar.

Injured: Mathew Leckie, Arne Maier, Javairo Dilrosun

Doubtful: Santiago Ascacibar

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin Predicted XI

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-3-3): Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Niklas Sule, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies, Javi Martinez, Corentin Tolisso, Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry

Hertha Berlin Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alexander Schwolow, Peter Pekarik, Dedryck Boyata, Jordan Torunarigha, Maximilian Mittelstadt, Niklas Stark, Vladimir Darida, Lucas Tousart, Dodi Lukebakio, Krzysztof Piatek, Matheus Cunha

Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin Prediction

Bayern Munich suffered a shocking loss to Hoffenheim last week, but bounced back with a win against Borussia Dortmund in the DFL-Supercup. They will be looking to maintain that momentum.

Hertha Berlin have some interesting players in the squad, and could possibly add Jeff Reine-Adelaide to that mix. The likes of Dodi Lukebakio and Krzysztof Piatek could prove to be crucial in Hertha are to threaten in attack.

Bayern Munich are the clear favourites for this match, and Lewandowski and Muller could add some goals to their tally.

Prediction: Bayern Muncih 3-0 Hertha Berlin

