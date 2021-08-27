Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Defending champions Bayern Munich host minnows Hertha Berlin at the Allianz Arena in an enticing Bundesliga encounter on Saturday.

Bayern Munich are coming off a 12-0 thumping of Bremer SV in the DFB-Pokal. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored four goals, while Jamal Musiala, Malik Tillman, Leroy Sane, Mickael Cuisance, Bouna Sarr and Corentin Tolisso registered their names on the scoresheet as well.

Bayern Munich are fourth in the Bundesliga table with four points from two matches.

Meanwhile, Hertha Berlin lost their last game 2-1 to Wolfsburg in the league. They have made a poor start to their campaign, losing their first two games. They are at the bottom of the league.

Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin Head-to-Head

Bayern Munich and Hertha Berlin have played 44 matches against each other. Bayern have won 29 games, while Hertha have prevailed on four occasions. A total of 11 matches have ended in draws.

The last meeting between the two sides ended in a 1-0 win for Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-W

Hertha Berlin form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-L

Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin Team News

Bayern Munich

Bayern remain without the French trio of Kingsley Coman, Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez due to injuries. Marc Roca has also been sidelined with an ankle problem.

Club captain Manuel Neuer is expected to make a return to the starting lineup.

Injured: Kingsley Coman, Benjamin Pavard, Marc Roca, and Lucas Hernandez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hertha Berlin

Krzysztof Piatek and Ishak Belfodil continue to recuperate from their long-term injuries. Kevin-Prince Boateng picked up a minor knock against Wolfsburg and remains a doubt for the game against Bayern Munich.

Marton Dadai is expected to remain sidelined for a few weeks.

Injured: Krzysztof Piatek, Marton Dadai, Ishak Belfodil

Doubtful: Kevin-Prince Boateng

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin Predicted XI

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano, Niklas Sule, Josip Stanisic; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry; Robert Lewandowski

Hertha Berlin predicted XI (4-3-3): Alexander Schwolow; Peter Pekarik, Niklas Stark, Marton Dardai, Marvin Plattenhardt; Kevin-Prince Boateng, Santiago Ascacibar, Lucas Tousart; Dodi Lukebakio, Stefan Jovetic, Suat Serdar

Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin Prediction

Bayern Munich have been a little shaky at the back under Julian Nagelsmann but should be able to navigate the threat of a poor Hertha Berlin side.

Hertha have been extremely underwhelming and it is hard to imagine that they will be able to conjure enough chances to score on Saturday.

We predict that Bayern Munich will win by a comfortable margin.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-0 Hertha Berlin

