Bayern Munich vs Holstein Kiel Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st February 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Holstein Kiel take on Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich side in an important encounter at the Allianz Arena on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Bayern Munich vs Holstein Kiel Preview

Holstein Kiel are currently in 17th place in the Bundesliga standings and have struggled to adapt to the top flight this season. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against VfL Wolfsburg last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been impressive so far this season. The Bavarian giants eased past Slovan Bratislava by a 3-1 margin in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Trending

Bayern Munich vs Holstein Kiel Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have an impressive record against Holstein Kiel and have won one out of the last two matches played between the two teams, with the other game ending in a draw.

Bayern Munich won the reverse fixture by a 6-1 margin last season with Jamal Musiala opening the scoring with a goal after 14 seconds - the third-fastest goal scored by the Bavarians in the history of the Bundesliga.

In a run dating back to 1965, Bayern Munich have won 34 of their last 36 matches at home against Bundesliga debutants and have won each of their last 21 such games.

Bayern Munich have picked up 48 points from their first 19 matches in the Bundesliga - their best tally at this stage of the season in nine years.

Bayern Munich vs Holstein Kiel Prediction

Bayern Munich have thrived under Vincent Kompany's tutelage in the Bundesliga and will look to build on their impressive form. Harry Kane has been sensational for the Bavarians and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Holstein Kiel were thoroughly outplayed in the reverse fixture and cannot afford another debacle on Saturday. Bayern Munich are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 4-0 Holstein Kiel

Bayern Munich vs Holstein Kiel Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to keep a clean sheet - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback