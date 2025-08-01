Bayern Munich vs Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | August 2nd 2025

Bayern Munich will welcome Lyon to the Allianz Arena in a preseason friendly on Saturday. Bayern will resume action for the first time since their exit from the FIFA Club World Cup last month. This is the penultimate game of the preseason for the visitors.

Munich suffered a 2-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the Club World Cup quarterfinals last month, conceding two goals apiece for the second match in a row. They will meet Tottenham Hotspur and Grasshopper Zurich in friendlies before getting their 2025-26 season underway later this month.

Les Gones have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the preseason thus far, winning three of the four games. They met Mallorca earlier this week and registered a 4-0 win, their second consecutive win with that scoreline. Abner Vinícius bagged a brace while Georges Mikautadze and Khalis Merah added goals before the first-half break.

Bayern Munich vs Lyon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off nine times in all competitions. Bayern have the upper hand in these meetings, recording five wins. The visitors have two wins, and two games have ended in draws.

The hosts are on a five-game unbeaten streak against Les Gones and registered a 3-0 win when the two teams last met in the UEFA Champions League semifinals in 2020.

The visitors are yet to concede a goal in the preseason thus far.

Munich went unbeaten in their six preseason friendlies in 2024, recording five wins.

The visitors have lost just one of their last seven friendly games and have kept six clean sheets in that period.

Les Gones have failed to score in their last three meetings against the hosts.

Bayern Munich vs Lyon Prediction

Die Bayern are back in action after almost a month and might be a bit rusty. They will play at home for the first time since May and will look to leave a good account of themselves here. They have scored three goals apiece in three of their last four games in this fixture and will look to continue their prolific run here.

Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies are long-term absentees. New signing Luis Díaz has trained with the squad and is in contention to start here.

Les Gones have enjoyed a good run of form in the preseason and have scored four goals apiece in their last two friendlies. Notably, they have scored four goals in their last five meetings against the hosts.

Bayern are unbeaten in their last three home games, and considering their record in friendlies, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-2 Lyon

Bayern Munich vs Lyon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

