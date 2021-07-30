Bayern Munich vs Napoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Club friendlies 2021

In another high-profile friendly fixture, Bayern Munich host Napoli at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts are without a win in their pre-season fixtures, while the visitors have picked up two wins from their first two games.

Bayern Munich failed to pick up their first victory of the new campaign as they fell to a 2-0 home defeat against Bundesliga rivals Borussia Monchengladbach

With both sides fielding a mix of youth and experience in their starting XIs, Hannes Wolf and Michael Wentzel were on target to hand Die Fohlen their second straight win.

Bayern Munich have now failed to taste victory in each of their three pre-season friendly ties, losing twice and playing out an entertaining 2-2 draw with Eredivisie side Ajax.

While newly appointed manager Julian Nagelsmann still awaits his first win at the helm, he will be impressed by the performances of his fringe players.

In stark contrast, Napoli have enjoyed a scintillating pre-season run so far. In his first game in charge, new Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti watched on as his side obliterated Anaunia FC 12-0 on home turf.

This impressive performance was backed up by another show of class as Napoli claimed a comfortable win over Pro Vercelli last time out.

The Italians have now picked up five wins from their last six games across all competitions. They are also unbeaten in their last 11 outings, dating back to a narrow 2-1 loss to Juventus back in April.

Spalletti will be impressed with his side’s performances against lower league teams. However, Saturday’s encounter provides him with the first opportunity to properly assess Napoli’s strengths and frailties ahead of the new Serie A season.

Bayern Munich vs Napoli Head-To-Head

This will be the fifth meeting between the two sides. Napoli have been the superior side, claiming two wins from their previous four meetings. Bayern Munich have picked up one win, while the spoils have been shared once.

Bayern Munich Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-D-L

Napoli Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

Bayern Munich vs Napoli Team News

Bayern Munich

The likes of Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, Lucas Hernandez, Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich remain absent for the Bavarians following their respective Euro campaigns. There are no known injury concerns in the Bayern squad.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Napoli

While Napoli have several stars back, they will be without the services of Hirving Lozano, Dries Mertens and Faouzi Ghoulam, who all sustained injuries while on international duty.

Injured: Hirving Lozano, Dries Mertens, Faouzi Ghoulam

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich vs Napoli Predicted XI

Bayern Munich predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ron-Thorben Hoffmann; Josip Stanisic, Dayot Upamecano, Bright Arrey-Mbi, Omar Richards; Taylor Booth, Torben Rhein; Serge Gbabry, Joshua Zirkzee, Armindo Sieb; Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Napoli Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Nikita Contini; Kevin Malcuit, Kostas Manolas, Kalidou Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Stanislav Lobotka, Diego Demme; Elif Elmas, Matteo Politano, Adam Ounas; Victor Osimhen

Bayern Munich vs Napoli Prediction

This high-profile friendly tie pits two European heavyweights against one another. While we expect a classic at the Allianz Stadium, we predict Napoli will come out on top as they are in better form and take on a wobbling and depleted Bayern side.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 1-3 Napoli

