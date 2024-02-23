Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th February 2024

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as RB Leipzig lock horns with Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich side in an important encounter at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Preview

RB Leipzig are currently in fifth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side eased past Borussia Monchengladbach by a 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Bavarian giants slumped to a shock 3-2 defeat at the hands of VfL Bochum in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have a good recent record against RB Leipzig and have won nine out of the last 19 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to RB Leipzig's three victories.

RB Leipzig are currently unbeaten in their last four matches against Bayern Munich in all competitions - the longest such run by any German team against the Bavarians at the moment.

Bayern Munich have lost their last three matches in all competitions - their longest run in this regard since a similar streak in 2015.

Bayern Munich have picked up only six points from their five matches in the second half of the Bundesliga season - their lowest such return since the 2008-09 campaign.

RB Leipzig have won only one of their last six matches away from home in the Bundesliga, with their only such victory during this period coming against Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Bayern Munich have been a shadow of their former selves this season and are in desperate need of an immediate resurgence. The Bavarians have been defensively poor over the past month and will need to put up a robust front this weekend.

RB Leipzig can pack a punch on their day and have troubled Bayern Munich in the past. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 2-2 RB Leipzig

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: RB Leipzig to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score - Yes