Bayern Munich’s vintage 2020/21 Adidas third kit leaked online

Bayern Munich's third kit is black in colour, with red lozenges.

Bayern Munich's third kit is inspired by FIFA 18's fourth kit design for the club.

Bayern Munich's third kit has been leaked online

Bayern Munich have gone back to black for their third kit ahead of the 2020/21 season. Pictures of their new alternate jersey have been leaked online, soon after the club announced their home and away kits for the forthcoming term.

Earlier in June, Bayern Munich officially released their home kit and wore it in the cup semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt.

It is very similar to the 2016/17 kit, owning the classic red colour along with faded stripes that are close to invisible. Shorts and socks meanwhile, have the three-striped element that is present in Adidas merchandise.

The Bayern Munich away kit is plain white at the top, providing a simple yet elegant effect on the eye. The lower half of the top comprises of a grey design.

Bayern Munich opt for black with red lozenges

Leaked picture of Bayern Munich's 3rd kit for 2020-21 season

The new black kit, however, is a 'vintage inspired' graphic print of red on black — two colours that go along smoothly and retain the Bayern Munich identity.

In fact, it is inspired by the club's fourth kit as shown in FIFA 18 with a 'Rauten' design. The shirt makers have put that digital piece of art to reality, designing a plain black jersey that is topped with lozenges of red in the middle with translucent fading pattern on the sides.

The Bayern Munich crest, main sponsor and Adidas' three stripes are all given a monochrome white shade. The lowers of the kit — shorts and socks — are both jet black in colour.

Quite interestingly, the red shades on the jersey represent the exterior of Bayern Munich's fortress, the Allianz Arena.

The Bayern Munich players will be excited to don the innovative kit in cup games, friendlies or at the back end of next season.

The Bavarians were crowned champions of Germany earlier this month, following a stellar spell of form under Hansi Flick. They were not even in the top six in December, but the Bundesliga giants came back remarkably to win the league.

Bayern Munich celebrating the Bundesliga title in 2019

They are now a stunning 10 points ahead of fierce rivals Borussia Dortmund with a game to spare. For eight seasons in a row, no team has managed to overshadow Bayern Munich's supremacy at the top of the Bundesliga.

A 43rd minute goal from Robert Lewandowski against Werder Bremen sealed the title for Bayern Munich with a couple of games to spare. They do have unfinished business in the cup games and Champions League, as conceded by Flick after the win against Werder.

The Bayern Munich boss said:

"We have now taken the first step and reached our big goal. But we also have the cup in our sights and then obviously the Champions League games are something you cannot plan for and we still need to survive the Chelsea game."

Bayern Munich are all but certain to beat Chelsea in the Round of 16 second leg after having taken a 3-0 away lead, but all eyes will now be on the DFB-Pokal final against Bayer Leverkusen, scheduled on July 4.

