Bayern Munich set to lose Thiago Alcantara with EPL giants Liverpool interested 

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara has refused to extend his contract with the club.

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool are understood to be interested in the Bayern Munich star's signature.

Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara has taken a U-turn following his decision to commit his long-term future at Allianz Arena. According to the reliable Christian Falk, the midfielder refused to cite reasons for him not agreeing on a deal, as he admitted that he 'couldn't explain the reasons.'

It is now reported that EPL giants Liverpool are interested in prising him away from Bayern Munich.

Supposedly, the 29-year-old feels this is his last chance to secure a big-money European move and install a new challenge in his career.

The terms are fixed, negotiations have been completed between the player's representatives and the club, and Bayern Munich are still willing to leave the door open, but it is now up to Thiago to make up his mind.

Thiago's contract with Bayern Munich expires at the end of the 2020/21 season. He may either want to run down his contract with the club, or decide to push for a transfer right away.

The former Barcelona man was expected to sign the new deal earlier in May, but requested Bayern Munich for some time. However, despite offering him weeks to assess his option, the German champions received no response.

Now, Thiago says he cannot reveal why he does not want to sign, casting a huge doubt over his immediate future at the club. Perhaps, this strange response indicates he is plotting a move away from Bayern Munich with his agent.

EPL side Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp are believed to be huge admirers of the midfielder, who infuses a sense of fluidity, mobility and intelligence into the game. After the EPL powerhouse faced Bayern Munich in 2019, Klopp had hailed Thiago:

"Thiago is a world class footballer. He played that deep-lying playmaker role very well. Alongside Martínez, they were very good."

The Spain international has featured in 230 games for Bayern Munich, returning with 31 goals across seven seasons. He has lifted the Bundesliga trophy in each of his seven years with the club, besides also winning DFB-Pokal (3), DFL-Supercup (3) and the FIFA Club World Cup.

There may have been an outside chance of him switching to Barcelona, but with the Catalan club set to sign Miralem Pjanic, a move back to his boyhood club might be financially implausible.

Liverpool have a packed midfield setup, but with Xherdan Shaqiri and Adam Lallana set to leave, they may need to add quality and depth to the squad. James Milner and Jordan Henderson are not getting any younger either, while Naby Keita has not really found his feet in the EPL.

Thiago's movement, ball-carrying capacity and aggressive pressing skills suit Liverpool's style of play, and thus, he would be a welcome signing for the Reds.

Thiago and Bayern Munich meanwhile, recently scooped their eighth consecutive Bundesliga title, while Liverpool could end their 30-year wait for the EPL crown with a win against Crystal Palace.

