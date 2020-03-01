Belgian international Dries Mertens ready to extend his contract with Napoli

SSC Napoli v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

According to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, Napoli forward Dries Mertens has agreed on a new deal with the Italian club.

The Belgian international has reportedly been offered a new contract by Napoli today after a meeting between the club's representatives and the player himself. Mertens's current contract at Napoli was set to run out this summer, and many big European clubs were circling for the Belgian's signature.

The 32-year-old striker has reportedly agreed to commit his future to the Neapolitans and is ready to extend his contract until June 2022. It’s reported Napoli have agreed to give Mertens a hefty signing-on fee of €2m, with a two-year contract worth €4.5m per season plus another €1m in performance-related bonuses. Mertens recently became Napoli's joint all-time top scorer when he netted his 121st for the club in their Champions League first-leg draw against Barcelona.

London giants Chelsea were one of many English clubs who showed concrete interest in the Napoli forward but failed to sign him during the January window and this deal comes as a huge blow to Frank Lampard's side who were hoping to add Mertens to their ranks for free next summer.