Benzema hat-trick awakens Real Madrid from the dead as Blancos seal comeback win against PSG

It only takes special occasions for the Santiago Bernabeu to bounce back. And what a special occasion it was for Real Madrid and their fans on Wednesday evening.

Los Blancos overturned their first-leg deficit in the UEFA Champions League last 16 against Paris Saint-Germain, winning 3-2 on aggregate on a night where they played some breathtaking football.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side didn’t make a good start to the game and seemed out of the contest when Kylian Mbappe gave PSG a first-half lead. However, Real Madrid upped the ante in the final 30 minutes, coming from behind to condemn their opponents to a 3-1 defeat.

It was the perfect reply to their critics.

Karim Benzema completes the comeback with a hat-trick. OFFICIAL: Real Madrid have qualified for the 2021/22 Champions League quarter-final.Karim Benzema completes the comeback with a hat-trick. #UCL OFFICIAL: Real Madrid have qualified for the 2021/22 Champions League quarter-final.Karim Benzema completes the comeback with a hat-trick. #UCL https://t.co/kTrp2oDObr

Benzema tears PSG apart

Los Blancos’ comeback win was largely down to Karim Benzema's influence, who, together with Luka Modric, took the mantle upon himself to drag Real Madrid to victory.

The Frenchman has been the Spanish giant’s best player over the last three and a half years and he once again stepped up when they needed him the most.

It was Benzema’s pressing on Gianluigi Donnarumma that forced the PSG goalkeeper to fluff his lines. Vinicius Junior then picked up the loose ball and cut it back to Benzema, who tapped home to level the score.

The 34-year-old produced another brilliant finish to give Real Madrid the lead before capping off a perfect night with a third to complete his hat-trick. Benzema was unplayable and once again proved why he is one of the best strikers in the world by tearing PSG apart.

34 years old and he's still getting better. For the first time in his career, Karim Benzema has scored 30+ goals in consecutive seasons.34 years old and he's still getting better. For the first time in his career, Karim Benzema has scored 30+ goals in consecutive seasons.34 years old and he's still getting better. 👑 https://t.co/fTw8askaAO

Real Madrid rise from the dead

For 60 minutes, Real Madrid were dead and buried. However, their performance in the last 30 minutes was as impressive as it was inspiring. Once they scored their first goal, Los Blancos smelled blood and grew into the game. PSG completely faded and eventually capitulated.

Ancelotti’s side may have started poorly but they rose to the occasion in the second half, showing more character and desire than their opponents.

"We suffered a lot but held on. We had problems getting the ball, but good pressure from Karim allowed us to equalise and then the magic of the Bernabeu appeared,” Ancelotti said after the game, as quoted by Marca.

"From 1-1 there was only one team going to win… If we're playing well we can compete against any team. Things have changed because we played better tonight. Luck, of course, helps.”

It was an archetypal game of two halves. Madrid rose from the dead to seal progression to the quarter-finals of the Champions League at the expense of a PSG team that had a two-goal lead with just 30 minutes to go.

