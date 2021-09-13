Best under-23-year-old transfers in La Liga this window

Perhaps one of the most exciting parts of the transfer window is following the transfers of young footballers. Some of these transfers are of players who are already recognized as stars who are in demand and moving for large sums of money. Some are talented prospects who clubs want to get to before others.

Here are some of the best young players to have found new La Liga clubs this transfer window.

#5 Kang-in Lee

For years, Kang-in Lee has been a very highly-rated talent. Coming through the Valencia academy, he has been around the first team for ages. He has shown flashes of his talent as an attacking midfielder on regular occasions. Despite that, he never really succeeded in establishing himself as a starter under different managers. Still, this is a transfer no one really saw coming.

Now, after a contract dispute at Valencia, they have allowed him to leave on a free transfer to Mallorca. There he will form an exciting young attack with the likes of Take Kubo, Fer Niño, and Matthew Hoppe. In his limited minutes, the South Korean has always shown glimpses of creativity and he's also defensively responsible.

#4 Carles Aleña

Carles Aleña had been earmarked for success at Barcelona from a very young age. However, things haven't exactly gone to plan. Although he had spent some time with the first team, he didn't get enough game time.

After an initial unsuccessful loan transfer to Real Betis, Aleña went on loan to Getafe last year. But Getafe and their style of play under former manager Bordalas didn't seem to suit the transfer.

But Getafe came back in the summer and bought him permanently. Now with a new manager who seems to prefer a more possession based style of football, Aleña could be excellent. He put up 4.61 progressive passes per 90 playing for a defensive team that wasn't good in possession last season. He has started well this summer, including a good assist against Barcelona.

#3 Juan Foyth

Considered a backup CB at Spurs, Juan Foyth's conversion into a Europa League-winning RB has been sensational. Although he has been at Villarreal on loan for some time now, the transfer was made permanent this summer. Not the typical RB that runs up and down the flank, Foyth offers more defensive stability than most fullbacks.

His ability on the ball means that he often acts as a good carrier and passer into the midfield, providing numerical superiority. He was extremely crucial in Villarreal's Europa League triumph last season. He will continue to be important this season as the Yellow Submarines look to consolidate on that victory. This is a transfer that Spurs might go on to regret.

If a young player is rated highly by footballing minds such as Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique, there must be something good in there. Eric Garcia is such a player. Rated extremely highly at La Masia, the CB moved to Manchester City's academy as they showed him a clearer pathway to first team football. After a short stint at City, he's now back at his home club, with the blessings of two of their most successful managers of all time.

Garcia is extremely good on the ball as one would expect to be at Barcelona. If he keeps progressing at the current rate, he will be a good successor to Gerard Pique. Although he has shortcomings, particularly against pacy and physical forwards, he makes up for them with intelligence.

Garcia and Ronald Araujo can form a very good pairing given how well they seem to complement each other's strengths and weaknesses on paper.

#1 Eduardo Camavinga

Real Madrid chased Mbappe all summer but after failing in their pursuit of that transfer, they came back with one of the other great talents in French football. Everyone knew that Camavinga was destined for greater things than what he could achieve at Rennes but the question was where he would go from there. PSG and Manchester United were both linked but eventually Madrid got the coveted transfer over the line.

With him, they have signed someone who could potentially start for them and the French national team for atleast 10 years. A monster at ball progression and carrying with extremely impressive defensive numbers as well, Camavinga can play multiple roles in midfield. Although he's got things to learn, he can hardly have hoped for better players to learn from than Kroos, Modric, and Casemiro.

