Best Current North American XI in Football

Siddhant Nanodkar FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 90 // 08 Jul 2019, 17:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jamaica v United States: Semifinals - 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup

The North American continent has always managed to produce talented footballers, although none of the countries has managed to make a name among the big boys of the footballing world. The likes of Landon Donovan, Hugo Sanchez, Clint Dempsey, Rafael Marquez and Tim Howard to name a few, have shown that the continent is not bereft of talent.

However, as countries, the members of CONCACAF have not really achieved glory. The USA, Cuba, Costa Rica and Mexico have been able to make it to the knockout stages a combined 6 times. The USA, Costa Rica and Mexico have been the flag bearers of the CONCACAF and have managed to produce the best footballers from the continent.

This list will look at all players from countries affiliated to the CONCACAF playing in any league in the world. Moreover, this list will be based on the overall current ability of the players and their relevance today and not their current form or past achievements.

The list also does not just intend to make up a team of XI individually best players but to analyze who would fit the best in the system and complement each other. The formation used is 4-3-3.

So let's get started.

Goalkeeper - Keylor Navas (Costa Rica)

Mexico v Costa Rica - International Friendly

This position is one of the easiest choices in the list as Keylor Navas is, at the moment, far better than any other goalkeeper from North America. Though the USA has generally been the one to produce the best goalkeepers from the continent, there isn't anyone who can challenge Navas for this position at the moment.

Navas was arguably one of the most underrated players during Real Madrid's three consecutive Champions League titles. He was an integral part of the team and was instrumental in their triumphs, contradictory to the common opinion that Madrid managed to win despite having Navas as their No. 1.

He has garnered 86 caps for his native Costa Rica and at 32 years of age, is arguably the countries greatest ever football player.

He saw his game time at Madrid reduce with the arrival of Thibaut Courtois. However, with Courtois struggling to find form and making error after error, Madrid have started realizing Navas' worth.

1 / 5 NEXT