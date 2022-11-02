Defensive midfielders are widely regarded as an important part of a football team as they act as the engine room that drives the midfield. They also serve as a source of protection for the defense.

These players are often specialists in winning the ball back for their teams, as well as initiating attacks and maintaining the tempo during games. In recent times, this position has turned into a paramount position for title-winning teams.

The Premier League has also been home to some of the world's best holding midfielders over the years. Notable names such as Claude Makélélé, Gilberto Silva, and Michael Carrick, but to mention a few.

Presently, there are still a handful of top rated defensive midfield players in the league.

As such, this article will take a look at five of the best defensive midfielders currently in the Premier League as of November 2022.

#5 Declan Rice - West Ham United

Declan Rice plays for West Ham United

The Englishman has continued to prove to be one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, judging by his performances with West Ham United.

Declan Rice has been is an integral part of the Hammers' team in recent seasons, operating as the anchor part of their midfield.

He is known for his impeccable ball-winning skills, interceptions, passing technique and ability to control the tempo of the game.

EBL @EBL2017 Declan Rice is so, so elite. His performance was otherworldly. His switches of play, ball carrying, combination of circulation & progression combined with his physical domination of the midfield is unmatched. Double pivot, single pivot. You name it.



He's a special player. Declan Rice is so, so elite. His performance was otherworldly. His switches of play, ball carrying, combination of circulation & progression combined with his physical domination of the midfield is unmatched. Double pivot, single pivot. You name it.He's a special player. https://t.co/24Bh9gUU2J

The 23-year-old defensive midfielder is currently one of the most coveted players in the Premier League. He has been linked with a couple of top teams in recent seasons.

#4 Rodri - Manchester City

Rodri is an exceptional holding midfielder

The Spanish international is widely regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world at the moment.

Rodri is also an integral part of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City team, who are known for their dominating and possession-based style of play.

The 26-year-old Spaniard is exceptional in terms of interceptions and tackling. He also combines his defensive attributes with excellent ball-playing and shooting abilities, which sees him score and assist occasionally.

Squawka @Squawka



◎ 100% duels won (2/2)

◉ Most possession won (5)

◉ Most interceptions (2)

◉ Most clearances (1)



Recycling everything. Rodri for Man City in the first half against Leicester:◎ 100% duels won (2/2)◉ Most possession won (5)◉ Most interceptions (2)◉ Most clearances (1)Recycling everything. Rodri for Man City in the first half against Leicester:◎ 100% duels won (2/2)◉ Most possession won (5)◉ Most interceptions (2)◉ Most clearances (1)Recycling everything. ♻️ https://t.co/1gky6I9rZJ

Rodri has already provided three league assists for Manchester City this season. He also scored seven goals and provided two assists during the 2021-22 league campaign for the Citizens.

#3 Casemiro - Manchester United

Casemiro is one of the best defensive midfielders in Europe

The Brazilian midfielder was one of the most high-profile signings during the summer transfer window, following his switch from Real Madrid to Manchester United.

The Red Devils paid a transfer fee in the region of £70 million to secure the services of the highly rated defensive midfielder.

Despite a slow start to life at Old Trafford, Casemiro is gradually beginning to prove his worth in the Premier League for Erik ten Hag's team.

His presence at the base of Manchester United's midfield has brought the much-needed stability that the Red Devils have lacked in recent years. He has registered one goal and one assist for the Red Devils.

#2 Thomas Partey - Arsenal

Partey has been excellent this season

Arsenal star Thomas Partey is currently one of the best defensive midfield players in the Premier League, judging by his form this season.

The Ghanian international is an integral part of Mikel Arteta's team who have had an excellent start to the 2022-23 league campaign.

Arsenal are currently top of the league table with 31 points after 12 games and Partey has been one of their best performing players.

The Gunners are yet to lose in the nine games in which the 29-year-old defensive midfielder has started the season. Arsenal have won eight and drawn one of those games.

His interception, tackling, ball-carrying and passing abilities have been top notch this season. Partey has also scored two spectacular goals for the Gunners, notably against Spurs and Nottingham Forest.

#1 Bruno Guimarães

Newcastle's Bruno Guimarães has been sensational

Another exceptionally talented defensive midfield player in the Premier League at the moment is Newcastle United player Bruno Guimarães.

The 24-year-old Brazilian has continued to excel under Eddie Howe ever since making a move to the Premier League in January 2022.

Newcastle United paid a transfer fee in the region of £40 million to sign Guimarães from French club Lyon.

His combative nature makes him a physically imposing holding midfield player. However, Guimarães defensive traits are just as good as his attacking ability, as he possesses excellent passing and shooting technique.

The Brazilian international has scored two goals and provided two assists for Newcastle United in the Premier League this season.

Poll : 0 votes