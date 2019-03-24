Best Football Teams in Europe by League Goals Scored this season

Metz v Paris Saint Germain - Ligue 1

In the world of football, Goals win games and they also win you titles. For all the dribbles and beautiful football, it is the final output that is of utmost importance on the pitch. There are very few things as satisfying as scoring a goal; goalscorers turn into heroes and create legacies that live on far beyond their lives and times.

The evolution of the beautiful game in recent years means that more and more teams are embracing an increasingly attacking style of play. This season too, teams have been relentless in their pursuit of goals and today, we present the top teams in Europe this season based on the number of League Goals scored by them so far.

These 5 teams have scored a total of 376 goals so far in their respective leagues, but who has scored the most? Read on to find out.

#5 Bayern Munich

Ajax v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Group E

League Goals Scored: 68

The Bundesliga Giants might have exited the UEFA Champions League in the round of 16, but are still going strong in the domestic front. There was a time when it looked like Borussia Dortmund were running away with the title, but Bayern Munich have recovered well. They are back at the top of the table right now, on goal difference, which highlights how prudent they have been in front of goal this season.

Bayern have scored an astonishing 68 goals so far in the league, from 26 games, at an average of 2.6 goals per game! They have scored 3 times or more, in 15 of those games. The Bundesliga side are averaging 17.8 shots and 11.6 dribbles per game in the Bundesliga. They have scored a total of 95 goals from 38 games in all competitions this season and the main reason has been the prolific form of their main striker.

Robert Lewandowski has 18 goals from 25 appearances in the league and 30 goals from 36 goals in all competitions. Among the others, James Rodriguez and Serge Gnabry have 7 goals each in the league.

Bayern Munich are still competing in the DFB Pokal and have already won the German Super Cup, again, this season. If they continue to maintain their goalscoring form, they will surely win have two more trophies in their cabinet at the end of the season.

