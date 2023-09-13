Best FPL captaincy candidates for Premier League Gameweek 5

The Premier League returns this weekend after a gruelling international break, which means it is time for you to focus on your Fantasy Premier League teams for the upcoming gameweek 5.

The big question of any FPL gameweek is which player should get the captain's armband. Gameweek five offers a number of options for you to get double points if you select specific players according to their fixtures.

Let's take a look at the top candidates.

#1 Son Heung-min - £9.1m

Son Heung-min

Last season was a tough time for Tottenham Hotspur and Son Heung-min in particular. Son went from 23 goals in 21/22 to just 10 in 22/23 as Tottenham recorded an eighth place finish.

It resulted in a big price drop for Son as he went from a £12.0m starting price to £9.0m this season. However, it is a new look Tottenham under Ange Postecoglou and they have scored 11 goals so far in the league this season already. Only Brighton & Hove Albion have managed more.

Big attention for Son came after Spurs' 5-2 win over Burnley at Turf Moor. Son played as a striker, with Richarlison being dropped to the bench, and the South Korean made the most of this opportunity as he scored a hattrick.

Gameweek five sees Spurs face Sheffield United at home. The newly promoted side are yet to win in the league this season and have conceded seven goals in four games. With Spurs playing an attacking style of football and if Son keeps his place up front, it could be another big points haul for him, making him an excellent captaincy option.

#2 Erling Haaland - £14.1m

Erling Haaland

Sometimes the most obvious choice is the best one in FPL. This was the case last week when Premier League top scorer, Erling Haaland, netted a hattrick against Fulham at home. This took his tally to six in the league this season.

It is a tougher test for Haaland this week with a trip away to West Ham United, who have started the season brightly. The Irons have won three of their first four league games, including wins over Brighton and Chelsea. West Ham away was Haaland's debut for City last season and he managed to bag a brace.

It is a tough game for City, but it is difficult to bet against Haaland at the best of times, especially with him coming off the back of a hattrick. It may be worth not overthinking it and sticking with the Norwegian as he is never far away from goals.

#3 Mohamed Salah - £12.5m

Mohamed Salah

It has been a steady start for Salah this season, as he has recorded two goals and two assists in Liverpool's first four league games. They have had some tough opening games, facing Chelsea away, Aston Villa at home, and Newcastle United away.

It appears to be a favourable fixture this week for Liverpool as they face Wolverhampton Wanderers away.

Wolves have lost three of their first four league games and lost their only home game in the league this season 4-1 to Brighton.

Liverpool have started to look back to their best with impressive wins over Aston Villa and Newcastle. Salah is never far away from both goals and assists and with Liverpool facing a struggling Wolves side, there is huge potential for Salah to get big points this week.

#4 Taiwo Awoniyi - £6.6m

Taiwo Awoniyi

If you are looking for a differential captaincy pick this week, Taiwo Awoniyi could be the one you should set your eyes on. The striker has scored three and assisted one in the first four Premier League games this season. His early season form carried on from the end of last season when he scored six in Nottingham Forest's last four Premier League games.

Forest face Burnley at home this week. It has been a terrible start for Vincent Kompany's side as they are bottom of the league after three Premier League games. The clarets have conceded 11 goals in this time, more than anyone else in the league, despite playing one game less than 18 of the teams.

It is, on paper, the perfect fixture and timing for Awoniyi. Burnley are leaking goals and any goals Forest try to create at the moment seem to be dropping to the Nigerian forward. It could be the perfect under the radar captaincy pick this week for anyone looking to take a risk.

#5 Bukayo Saka - £8.7m

Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka has started the season brightly with two goals and one assist in the Premier League. The winger is crucial to Arsenal and is nailed on to start each week under Arteta.

It is a visit to Goodison Park for Arsenal in gameweek five as they play struggling Everton. The Toffees are yet to win a game in the league this season and have conceded seven in their last three games, including four to Aston Villa.

With Saka likely to play the full game and still appearing to be Arsenal's regular penalty taker, the Englishman could be a great option against a struggling Everton.