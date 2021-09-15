FPL 2021-22: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 5 | FPL Tips

After an eventful Gameweek 4, Premier League action moves on swiftly to Gameweek 5, with a Friday night kickoff. GW 4 was another high-scoring one for FPL managers, continuing the trend of this season.

FPL managers who invested in Cristiano Ronaldo (MUN)(FWD)(£12.5 million) and Romelu Lukaku were rewarded with double-digit FPL hauls. Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold also returned decently for their FPL owners.

Popular asset Michail Antonio got a late red card and a -1 to his name. He's suspended for West Ham's GW 5 fixture against Manchester United, and that has sparked an exodus of transfers out.

I had a poor GW 4, with none of my three FPL transfers paying dividends. However, an eight-point FPL haul from Salah and a solid performance from Alexander-Arnold helped me to a 51-point haul against a GW average of 57. I'm confident my team will deliver the goods over the next few Gameweeks.

We can start to expect some amount of rotation in the sides in the top half of the table now, with European action kicking off this week. An injury to Everton's Dominik Calvert-Lewin, Antonio's suspension, and a rush to bring in Ronaldo have seen a flurry of transfers in the forward position for FPL managers. There is a case to be made to hold Antonio, who should be fit and fresh to deliver against Leeds in GW 6.

Whatever your FPL moves are, ensure you make them ahead of the Gameweek 5 deadline on Friday evening BST.

Gameweek 5 Deadline: Friday, 17th August, at 06:30 PM (British Summer Time)/11:00 PM (Indian Standard Time).

FPL Gameweek 5 Fixtures

Gameweek 5 gets underway with a Friday night meeting between Newcastle and Leeds at St. James Park. Wolves host Brentford in the early kickoff on Saturday afternoon BST. Liverpool will take on Crystal Palace at Anfield later in the day.

West Ham will host Manchester United in one of two BST 02:00 PM kickoffs on Sunday. In the evening, Spurs and Chelsea will lock horns at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to conclude the Gameweek.

Click here to view the full fixtures for FPL Gameweek 5.

FPL Team suggested for the previous Gameweek

FPL team suggested for Gameweek 4.

Here is the suggested team for FPL Gameweek 4:

Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez (BHA) (£4.5 million) and Daniel Bachmann (WAT) (£4.5 million).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) (£7.5 million), Tino Livramento (SOU) (£4.1 million), Luke Shaw (MUN) (£5.5 million), Sergio Reguilon (TOT) (£5.1 million) and Calum Chambers (ARS) (£4.4 million).

Midfielders: Mohamed Salah (LIV) (£12.5 million), Bruno Fernandes (MUN) (£12 million), Diogo Jota (LIV) (£7.6 million), Ismaila Sarr (WAT) (£6 million) and Dele Alli (TOT) (£6.5 million).

Forwards: Raul Jimenez (WOL) (£7.4 million), Michail Antonio (WHU) (£7.7 million) and Michael Obafemi (SOU) (£4.5 million).

Captain/Vice-Captain: Mohamed Salah/ Michail Antonio.

GW 4 Average score: 57.

GW 4 Transfers made: 3

Points Scored (- hits): 51 (-4): 47.

Overall Points: 280.

Overall Rank: 888115.

Free Transfers available: 1.

Money Remaining: £0.2 million

Note: Prices of players reflect their current saleable values (at the time of writing), and not their market values.

FPL Transfers

Patrick Bamford is the perfect option for FPL managers who're looking to offload Michail Antonio.

There is obviously a decision for FPL managers to make this week, and it's about Michail Antonio. Patrick Bamford is the perfect replacement, and I have enough funds to get him in.

❌ Michail Antonio ❌#FPL managers are facing an Antonio dilemma, following his red card against Southampton. The Scout makes an argument as to why he should remain in your squad.



👉 https://t.co/nm9rCxRHSF pic.twitter.com/c4mabwEwnt — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) September 14, 2021

However, Calum Chambers is sticking out like a sore thumb in my team. I took a punt on him in GW 1, and haven't been able to get him out since then. He's taking up a valuable £4.5 million defender spot, and I feel fixing that should be my priority this week.

I considered taking a -4 to make two transfers to cover both areas, but I'm not willing to take a hit to bring in a defender. Also, retaining Antonio isn't that bad of a ploy, as he's likely to be in good physical condition to take on Leeds United in GW 6. With Chambers also gone, I won't have any other issues to address, and can make some forward-looking transfers.

Therefore, I've decided to retain Antonio and hope he'll be fresh to deliver the FPL points in Gameweeks 6 and 7.

#1 Calum Chambers (ARS)(DEF)(£4.4 m)- OUT | Fernando Marcal (WOL)(DEF)(£4.6 million)- IN.

Fernando Marcal of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Fernando Marcal looks the best FPL defender in his price bracket right now, with his teammate Conor Coady (£4.5 million) another decent pick.

He has an ideal blend of form and fixtures, and he has contributed a lot creatively from the left-hand side for Wolves. Wolves have an enticing schedule that could see Marcal profit both from clean sheets and attacking returns.

He should get some good FPL hauls over the next few Gameweeks, and offers good value at his price.

Note: Transfers suggested in the article are subject to change, as I'll be making them closer to the deadline when more information will be available.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 5

Suggested FPL Team for Gameweek 5.

Gameweek 5 Bench: Robert Sanchez (GK) vs LEI (H), Tino Livramento (DEF) vs MCI (A), Michail Antonio (WHU) vs MUN (H) and Michael Obafemi (FWD) vs MCI (A).

I'm content with my team for Gameweek 5, and am hoping for a positive result this time around. I felt that I did make the correct transfers last week, and was unlucky not to get any returns from Jota and Jimenez.

The disappointing result for Tottenham Hotspur also hurt my FPL team in Gameweek 4. As I'm making just one transfer, I have to play my two Spurs assets in GW 5 against Chelsea. I'd be happy with just one return from either of the players in this challenging fixture for Spurs. I am also contemplating a switch from Alli to Raphinha in GW 6.

The rest of my team looks solid for the upcoming Gameweek. The Liverpool trio should've got more points last week, and look set to haul big in GW 5. While Ronaldo is undoubtedly the best FPL pick at Manchester United, Fernandes and Shaw are still decent options against an Antonio-less West Ham.

Both Watford and Wolves have encouraging fixtures that could see them score FPL points in defence and attack. It does feel weird going in with just one striker, considering the abundance of mid-priced FPL forwards available. However, it feels like the right move to make ahead of GW 5, which should go smoothly for my team.

Gameweek 5 - FPL Captaincy

Mohamed Salah (right) is the highest point-scoring FPL midfielder ahead of GW 5.

I'm not looking to make too many daredevil captaincy moves, and I'll be sticking with Mohamed Salah for GW 4.

He should have easily had a double-digit return against Leeds United, but was unfortunate to miss out. While Palace have been good defensively, Salah's form and the home support he'll receive at Anfield should see him deliver for his FPL owners.

Salah 🆚 Crystal Palace = #FPL points*



He has returned in each of his last 6 games against the Eagles, scoring 6 goals, supplying 5 assists, and picking up 5 bonus



*𝘸𝘦 𝘥𝘰 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘢𝘤𝘤𝘦𝘱𝘵 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘫𝘪𝘯𝘹 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘱𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘣𝘪𝘭𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘵𝘸𝘦𝘦𝘵 pic.twitter.com/gjWcYTvFSw — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) September 15, 2021

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 5 - Summary

Raul Jimenez will look to open his account for the season in Gameweek 5.

Starting XI:

GK - Daniel Bachmann (GK) vs NOR (A).

DEF - Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) vs CRY (H), Fernando Marcal (WOL) vs BRE (H), Luke Shaw (MUN) vs WHU (A) and Sergio Reguilon (TOT) vs CHE (H).

MID - Mohamed Salah (LIV) vs CRY (H), Bruno Fernandes (MUN) vs WHU (A), Ismaila Sarr (WAT) vs NOR (A), Diogo Jota (LIV) vs CRY (H) and Dele Alli (TOT) vs CHE (H).

FWD - Raul Jimenez (WOL) vs BRE (H).

Formation: 4-5-1.

Bench: GK - Robert Sanchez (GK) vs LEI (H), 1st Sub: Tino Livramento (DEF) vs MCI (A;, 2nd Sub: Michail Antonio (WHU) vs MUN (H); 3rd Sub: Michael Obafemi (FWD) vs MCI (A).

Chips activated: None.

Transfers made: 1.

Points Hits taken (if any): None.

Captain: Mohamed Salah | VC: Trent Alexander-Arnold.

