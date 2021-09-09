FPL 2021-22: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 4 | FPL Tips

PL action returns on Saturday (September 11) after the international break, which came at the right time for FPL managers. The transfer window concluded on 31st August, and there were lots of transfers that could impact FPL.

The most notable transfer was, obviously, that of Cristiano Ronaldo (MUN)(FWD)(£12.5 m), who is the most transferred player in the game.

Ronaldo's arrival and the international break have seen many FPL managers press the 'Reset' button and play their Wildcard. It comes after an underwhelming Gameweek 3, which saw an average score of 54 FPL points.

Top-scorer Michail Antonio continued his excellent run with an 11-point FPL haul, rewarding the FPL managers that captained him. Top captain Bruno Fernandes blanked for the second successive Gameweek, while Salah recorded a 10-point FPL haul against Chelsea.

I had an excellent Gameweek 3, scoring 83 FPL points after captaining Callum Wilson. While I aimed to breach the top 750k mark by the end of Gameweek 3, I was able to break into the Top 450k with my GW 3 points total.

Goals from Ilkay Gundogan, Emiliano Buendia, Mo Salah, Callum Wilson, and Michail Antonio contributed immensely to my FPL points total. I was, however, forced to alter my transfer for GW 3 due to a price drop for Calum Chambers. Instead, I transferred out Konstantinos Tsimikas (LIV)(DEF) (£4.1 million) and brought in Tino Livramento (SOU)(DEF) (£4.1 million).

The issue around quarantine restrictions is pretty clear now, and FPL managers should start making their transfers after the conclusion of the international fixtures. There is still a cloud of doubt over the availability of the four Argentinian PL players, that includes Emiliano Martinez (GK)(AVL)(£5.4 m) and Emiliano Buendia (MID)(AVL)(£6.4 m).

Nevertheless, Gameweek 4 should see a break away from the template, with plenty of premium FPL options to choose from but only two or three slots to fill. It'll be interesting to see what premium player strategy each FPL manager will take as the season goes on.

FPL managers will also have to monitor the situation of the FIFA sanctions about Brazilian, Mexican, Chilean, and Paraguayan players featuring for their clubs in GW 4. While it's not yet confirmed, it looks like some highly owned FPL assets, including Raphinha and Ederson, could miss GW 4. FPL managers should wait until this matter is resolved to make their transfers.

Under FIFA regulations, players not released to play for their country can be banned for five days after the international period ends.



The Brazil FA invoked the bans after the Premier League clubs prevented their players from traveling 😳 pic.twitter.com/AgqwpHg5WP — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 8, 2021

With more than half a million FPL managers playing their Wildcard, GW 4 could be the first of many turning points in this FPL season. With lots to consider before making their transfers, this international break has proved to be a blessing in disguise.

Whatever transfers they plan to make, FPL managers should do so ahead of the Saturday morning BST deadline ahead of the early kickoff between Crystal Palace and Spurs.

Gameweek 4 Deadline: Saturday, 11th September, at 11:00 AM (British Summer Time) and 03:30 PM (Indian Standard Time).

FPL Gameweek 4 Fixtures

GW 4 kicks off with a meeting between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday afternoon at Selhurst Park. Later that day, there will be six simultaneous 3:00 PM BST kickoffs, including a clash between Leicester City and Manchester City at the King Power Stadium. Chelsea take on Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge later in the day.

Liverpool travel to Elland Road to take on Leeds United in the lone game on Sunday. The Gameweek concludes with a Monday night meeting between Everton and Burnley at Goodison Park.

Click here to view the full fixtures for FPL Gameweek 4.

FPL Team suggested for the previous Gameweek

FPL team suggested for Gameweek 3.

Here is the suggested team for FPL Gameweek 3:

Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez (BHA) (£4.5 million) and Daniel Bachmann (WAT) (£4.5 million).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) (£7.5 million), Tino Livramento (SOU) (£4.1 million), Luke Shaw (MUN) (£5.5 million), Sergio Reguilon (TOT) (£5.1 million), and Calum Chambers (ARS) (£4.4 million).

Midfielders: Mohamed Salah (LIV) (£12.5 million), Bruno Fernandes (MUN) (£12.0 million), Ilkay Gundogan (MCI) (£7.3 million), Emiliano Buendia (AVL) (£6.4 million), and Dele Alli (TOT) (£6.5 million).

Forwards: Callum Wilson (NEW) (£7.5 million), Michail Antonio (WHU) (£7.7 million), and Michael Obafemi (SOU) (£4.5 million).

Captain/Vice-Captain: Callum Wilson/ Bruno Fernandes.

GW 3 Average score: 54.

Points Scored (- hits): 83 (-0): 83.

Overall Rank: 428, 935.

Free Transfers available: 2.

Money Remaining: £0 million

Note: Prices of players reflect their current saleable values (at the time of writing) and not their market values.

FPL Talking Points

Cristiano Ronaldo is back in FPL!

1) Cristiano Ronaldo: The return of Cristiano Ronaldo to the PL is the central FPL talking point ahead of Gameweek 4. Priced £12.5 m and classified as a forward, more than a million FPL managers have snapped him up.

It's widely believed that Ronaldo will take over penalty duties from Fernandes, diminishing the latter's FPL appeal. As a result, Fernandes is the most-sold FPL asset ahead of Gameweek 4.

It's hard to deny that he's an excellent FPL option. Priced at £12.5 m, he offers an easy downgrade to other FPL premium options when the fixtures get tougher. Manchester United also has a brilliant run of short-term fixtures, and he could get a sizeable FPL haul even on his second FPL debut.

I would be open to bringing Ronaldo into my team, but I have other surgeries to make in my team, and I don't feel that he's a must-have right now. My policy has always been to treat new arrivals with caution, and while there's a case to exempt Ronaldo from this, I won't be bringing him in anytime soon. I have a fair amount of surgeries to make in my team, and I'm not willing to take an extra hit to bring him in.

FPL Transfers

After lots of deliberation, I've decided to take a -4 hit ahead of GW 4 by making three transfers. I've opted not to use my Wildcard now and am likely to do so in Gameweeks 7 or 8.

#1 Emiliano Buendia (AVL)(MID)(£6.4 m)- OUT.| Ismaila Sarr (WAT)(MID)(£6.0 m)- IN.

Ismaila Sarr

Buendia's unavailability for the next couple of Gameweeks and Aston Villa's poor run of fixtures makes him my number one transfer-out target.

While there are a couple of other options in a similar price range, Ismaila Sarr offers plenty of short-term FPL value. He's the best attacking outlet for this Watford team and should be involved in most of their attacking forays. The Hornets' excellent run of fixtures until Gameweek 7 makes him an attractive pick.

#2 Callum Wilson (NEW) (FWD) (£7.5 million)- OUT.| Raul Jimenez (WOL)(FWD) (£7.4 million)- IN.

Raul Jimenez is an excellent FPL differential.

Jimenez's involvement in Gameweek 4 is subject to the FIFA sanctions, but he's an excellent FPL option for the upcoming run of fixtures. He has offered a decent goal threat in addition to creating plenty of chances for his teammates. While Traore has looked the standout attacker for them so far, Jimenez should be on the end of the big chances against teams lower in the table.

On the lookout for a new #FPL striker? Raul Jimenez may be the answer 🐺



The Scout sees the Mexican as a real goalscoring threat in Wolves' next few fixtures 👉 https://t.co/qlTQUllRTT pic.twitter.com/Wp4BDLeovY — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) September 4, 2021

Callum Wilson's injury is an unfortunate one, and I wouldn't have considered this move otherwise. Nevertheless, I'm expecting some differential FPL hauls from Jimenez over the next few Gameweeks.

#3 Ilkay Gundogan (MCI)(MID)(£7.3 m)- OUT.| Diogo Jota (LIV)(MID)(£7.6 m)- In.

Jota offers lots of FPL value at his price.

I've been debating this transfer in my head since the start of the international break. And whether or not Firmino is back to full fitness over the next week or so, it seems like Jota will start in Liverpool's next two PL games against Leeds and Crystal Palace. Those fixtures and Jota's explosive FPL potential are too good to ignore, and unless something changes, I'm very likely to be bringing him in for a -4 hit.

Note: Transfers suggested in the article are subject to change since I'll be making them closer to the deadline when more information will be available.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 4

Suggested FPL Team for Gameweek 4.

Gameweek 4 Bench: Robert Sanchez (GK) vs BRE (A), Tino Livramento (DEF) vs WHU (H), Calum Chambers (DEF) vs NOR (H), and Michael Obafemi (FWD) vs WHU (H).

I'm happy with the way my team's shaping up ahead of Gameweek 4. Ideally, I would've liked to avoid the hit, but bringing Jota in for Gundogan seemed the right call, with the latter becoming less involved in City's attacking plays. Along with Liverpool teammates Salah and Trent, Jota should be in for some FPL hauls in the next couple of games.

My three primary FPL defenders in a 3-5-2 formation look pretty solid, with Reguilon also rising in price. The only concern in my team is Calum Chambers, with his place in Arsenal's playing XI increasingly doubtful with the arrival of Takehiru Tomiyasu (ARS) (DEF) (£4.5m). I could've taken him out this week after failing to do so last week, but I didn't want to take a hit on a defender. He should make way for the likes of Coady and Ayling on my free transfer next week.

Ismaila Sarr should provide good FPL value at his price, similar to Dele Alli. Alli could've got on the scoresheet against Watford and will look to do so against Palace. However, Spurs face Chelsea next, and a sideways move to Raphinha looks tempting next GW.

My two forwards have the potential to record some sizeable FPL hauls in GW 4. Jimenez could be the one to break Wolves' goal drought against Watford, while the in-form Antonio should continue his run against Southampton.

Overall, my team should hold well for the next four FPL Gameweeks. I plan to play my Wildcard in the next international break between GWs 7 and 8 to best capitalize on the fixture swing that'll arise then.

Gameweek 4 - FPL Captaincy

Mohamed Salah will be my GW 4 FPL captain.

Mohamed Salah is the clear choice for FPL captaincy in GW 4. He's been incredibly consistent in away games over the last season. Leeds won't sit back and defend against Liverpool, and we're likely to get an exciting, open, and attacking match. Salah's very likely to get a solid FPL haul as the captain of my FPL team.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 4 - Summary

Diogo Jota(right) looks like an excellent short-term FPL pick.

Starting XI:

GK - Daniel Bachmann (GK) vs WOL (H).

DEF - Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) vs LEE (A), Luke Shaw (MUN) vs NEW (H), and Sergio Reguilon (TOT) vs CRY (A).

MID - Mohamed Salah (LIV) vs LEE (A), Bruno Fernandes (MUN) vs NEW (H), Ismaila Sarr (WAT) vs WOL (H), Diogo Jota (LIV) vs LEE (A), and Dele Alli (TOT) vs CRY (A).

FWD - Raul Jimenez (WOL) vs WAT (A) and Michail Antonio (WHU) vs SOU (A).

Formation: 3-5-2.

Bench: GK - Robert Sanchez (GK) vs BRE (A), 1st Sub: Tino Livramento (DEF) vs WHU (H), 2nd Sub: Calum Chambers (DEF) vs NOR (H), 3rd Sub: Michael Obafemi (FWD) vs WHU (H).

Chips activated: None.

Transfers made: 3

Points Hits taken (if any): - 4

Captain: Mohamed Salah | VC: Michail Antonio.

