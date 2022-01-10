Best performing defenders in FPL so far this season

Around 7 million people play the Fantasy Premier League (FPL). FPL players draft Premier League footballers into a fantasy team and then get points based on their real-life performances.

It has traditionally been harder for defenders to score points. Forwards are rewarded points on metrics like goals and assists. Defenders, on the other hand, are given points based on clean sheets, which is a team effort.

However, this season has been a little unusual so far. Defenders have done well to not only maintain clean sheets but have also bombed forward to score and create goals.

It has allowed them to rack up high point tallies. On that note, let's take a look at the best performing defenders in the Fantasy Premier League this season:

#5 Reece James

Chelsea right wing back Reece James has been the Blues' biggest attacking threat this season. Valued at 6.2, he has racked up 91 points this season. He has made nine goal contributions this season It is a testament to the danger he provides going forward. Unfortunately, Reece will be out for a few games now with a serious injury that he recently sustained. He is expected to return in February.

#4 Antonio Rüdiger

Reece James' Chelsea teammate Antonio Rüdiger is the fourth best performing defender in FPL this season. The German has one more point than the Englishman right now, even though they cost the same on FPL.

Rüdiger has been monumental for Chelsea ever since Thomas Tuchel arrived. He obviously contributes heavily to clean sheets but his ability to pop up with important headed goals is understated. He is a mainstay in the Chelsea defense.

