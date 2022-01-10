Best performing keepers in FPL so far this season 

The Premier League is on a break at the moment due to fixtures being played out in the Carabao and the FA Cup. Premier League football is set to return tomorrow night with Southampton taking on Brentford.

FPL managers are eagerly awaiting the return of Premier League football. On that note, let's take a look at the best-performing keepers in this season's FPL. This game is played by around seven million people worldwide.

#5 Hugo Lloris

Priced at 5.4. he has collected 81 points this season. Hugo Lloris is the fifth best-performing keeper in FPL this season. The French keeper, who has been at the club for a decade, is now mulling over a contract extension.

In terms of FPL, Lloris is a good although expensive asset. Under Antonio Conte, Spurs are more solid defensively. He has faced fewer shots under the management of the Italian.

#4 Edouard Mendy

He has the best save percentage (89%) of any regular goalkeeper this season



#FPL #CHENOR SCOUT: Edouard Mendy has saved 25 of the 28 shots on target he’s facedHe has the best save percentage (89%) of any regular goalkeeper this season SCOUT: Edouard Mendy has saved 25 of the 28 shots on target he’s facedHe has the best save percentage (89%) of any regular goalkeeper this season 👏#FPL #CHENOR https://t.co/iAh1jIYKYJ

Edouard Mendy has 83 points in FPL this season while being priced at 6.2. That puts him in the fourth-place for keepers in FPL this season. However, he has left for AFCON to play for Senegal. His Chelsea place is being filled by Kepa Arrizabalaga this month.

Mendy started the season in a fantastic manner. However recently both him and Chelsea have lost their way a bit. Despite this, a player of his quality should be back to form soon.

