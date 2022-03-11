Best performing XI in the Premier League this season

The English Premier League has thrown up a lot of tasty ties so far in the 2021-22 season, and a number of players top players have successfully managed to showcase their abilities.

The Premier League has been very interesting this season

The 2021-22 Premier League season is one of the best in recent history, with numerous teams exceeding expectations. The league table is tight at both ends right now, with both relegation and the title race being keenly contested.

Without further ado, here is a list of the best performing XI of the Premier League this season. This XI was selected after considering WhoScored ratings and the quality of performances of these players this season.

Goalkeeper: Jose Sa (6.96)

Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

When it was announced that Rui Patricio would leave Wolves after manager Nuno Esprito Santo, there was a feeling of uncertainty among fans. Would his replacement be able to replicate his quality and the level of performances he has delivered in his time at the club? Jose Sa has definitely dispelled such fears with his performances this season.

RohanJivan @RjArsenalBlog • @louorns Updated goals prevented table for Premier League GKs this season — minimum 50% of minutes played to feature Updated goals prevented table for Premier League GKs this season — minimum 50% of minutes played to feature https://t.co/3Xp39Bu0Zw Bruno Lage has done well since taking over at Wolves however they were always due a dip. Jose Sa has prevented almost 10 goals this season! Unsustainable. twitter.com/louorns/status… Bruno Lage has done well since taking over at Wolves however they were always due a dip. Jose Sa has prevented almost 10 goals this season! Unsustainable. twitter.com/louorns/status…

Sa is at the center of a Wolves team that has become one of the hardest to score against in the Premier League. The Portuguese goalkeeper joined from Olympiakos and has conceded only 23 goals in 27 league matches this season. He has kept nine clean sheets while facing 111 shots this season and saving 94 (83.8%) of them. Sa has greatly helped Wolves this season, and the 29-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down.

Right-Back: Trent Alexander-Arnold (7.59)

Liverpool v West Ham United - Premier League

As he has been in every season since becoming a regular at Liverpool, 23-year-old Trent Alexander-Arnold has been a key player for Jurgen Klopp's team this campaign as well. The right-back has been the best in the league in his position by virtue of his performances for the Reds, who have Manchester City in their sights.

Alexander-Arnold has the weapons in his arsenal to cause problems for any team, and has created 11 goals this season, two shy of his personal record of 13. The Englishman has created the second-highest number of chances in the Premier League and has helped Liverpool stay in the title race.

Centre-Back: Virgil Van Dijk (7.22)

Liverpool v Leeds United - Premier League

As has been the norm for the past few years, Virgil Van Dijk is still one of the very best in the Premier League for Liverpool. The Dutch defender has returned to being at his best this season following the unfortunate injury he suffered last season.

Van Dijk has a 88.9% tackle success this season and has scored three goals for the Reds. The defender has also made 110 clearances this season for his side.

Centre-Back: Joel Matip (7.29)

Liverpool v Leicester City - Premier League

When Liverpool announced the signing of Ibrahima Konate in the summer, it was expected that the French youngster would partner Van Dijk. Joel Matip, however, has not allowed this to happen regularly by virtue of the quality of his performances.

Matip has made 21 league appearances for the Reds and has one goal to his name. The Cameroonian has made 80 clearances and won 22 of his 29 attempted tackles. He has been a very important member of the team this season for Liverpool.

Left-Back: Joao Cancelo (7.45)

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Acquiring Portuguese full-back Joao Cancelo is one of the best bits of business Manchester City have done in recent years. He was signed from Juventus in an exchange deal for Danilo, and he has impressed in his time at the Etihad.

Cancelo has played mostly as the side's left-back and has performed excellently for his side this season. The Portugal international has one goal and five assists in 26 appearances this season in the league. He has helped his side remain stable with his displays at left-back this season.

Defensive Midfield: Rodri (7.34)

Manchester City v Leeds United

Spanish midfielder Rodri is the perfect heir to captain Fernandinho at Manchester City. The former Atletico Madrid man has mastered the art of playing at the base of the midfield for his side and is a great asset to have.

Rodri has three goals and an assist to his name this season. He has also created 57 chances for Manchester City from his position. The Spaniard has been a real asset for Manchester City this season.

Central Midfield: Kevin De Bruyne (7.45)

Manchester City v Manchester United

Kevin De Bruyne has looked like he is back to his mercurial best for Manchester City this season as he looks to lead them to yet another league title. The Belgian midfielder has delivered against the top teams in the league this season for the champions, playing a key role for them.

De Bruyne has nine goals and three assists for Manchester City in 21 league appearances this season. The midfielder has also created 84 chances for the Cityzens in the league this season.

Central Midfield: Conor Gallagher (7.28)

Watford v Crystal Palace

English youngster Conor Gallagher is only in his second season in the Premier League, but has caught everyone's eye with his consistency. The 22-year-old has also earned his first national team call-up and made his international debut on the back of his strong performances for Crystal Palace.

Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella



The big men's prize went to Declan Rice ahead of Chelsea's stars. Conor Gallagher and Edouard Mendy win Young Player and Goalkeeper of the Year at the London Footballer of the Year Awards 2022.The big men's prize went to Declan Rice ahead of Chelsea's stars. #CFC Conor Gallagher and Edouard Mendy win Young Player and Goalkeeper of the Year at the London Footballer of the Year Awards 2022. The big men's prize went to Declan Rice ahead of Chelsea's stars. #CFC

Gallagher has been one of the best box-to-box midfielders in the league this season. He has managed eight goals and three assists in 24 appearances for Palace this season. His input has been very important to the side's impressive performances this season. Gallagher was recently named the London Football Awards Young Player of the Year in recognition of his performances.

Right Winger: Mohamed Salah (7.78)

Burnley v Liverpool

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah is having the season of his life for the Reds in the Premier League. The Egyptian forward has been a major driving force for the Reds as they aim to dethrone Manchester City in the league.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



“I think the season Mo Salah is having, and the numbers he's got compared to anyone else in the Premier League, which is the best league in the world right now, just shows how far ahead of everybody else in the Premier League he is." Jamie Carragher:“I think the season Mo Salah is having, and the numbers he's got compared to anyone else in the Premier League, which is the best league in the world right now, just shows how far ahead of everybody else in the Premier League he is." #awlive [liverpool echo] Jamie Carragher:“I think the season Mo Salah is having, and the numbers he's got compared to anyone else in the Premier League, which is the best league in the world right now, just shows how far ahead of everybody else in the Premier League he is." #awlive [liverpool echo] https://t.co/NxUYWdPOaD

Salah has scored 19 goals and 10 assists for Liverpool this season and is the league's top marksman. The 29-year-old also became the highest-scoring African in the history of the league this season.

Left Winger: Sadio Mane (7.37)

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

Senegal and Liverpool star Sadio Mane has, like Salah, been one of the biggest driving forces for the Reds this season. Personally, Mane has had a great season for Liverpool in addition to winning AFCON with Senegal.

James McCarthy* @JamesInvictus

Mane PL games 253 goals 107

Sterling PL games 313 goals 106 #LFC Just some Sadio Mane PL facts. ..I often feel that many dont appreciate him as much as we should. His goal against West Ham puts him ahead of Stering in 60 games less!. And he doesn't take penalties either.Mane PL games 253 goals 107Sterling PL games 313 goals 106 #LFC Just some Sadio Mane PL facts. ..I often feel that many dont appreciate him as much as we should. His goal against West Ham puts him ahead of Stering in 60 games less!. And he doesn't take penalties either.Mane PL games 253 goals 107Sterling PL games 313 goals 106

Mane has 12 goals and an assist for Liverpool in the league this season. The winger has also played a key role for his side as they chase Premier League glory.

Forward: Heung-Min Son (7.31)

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton

South Korean superstar Heung-Min Son has been one of the few shining lights in what has been a disappointing season for Tottenham Hotspur. The forward has delivered quality performances for Spurs under every manager this season.

Son has 11 goals and five assists in 23 appearances for Tottenham this season. The Korean international has struck up a great partnership with Harry Kane, and they hold the record for most goal combinations by two players in Premier League history.

