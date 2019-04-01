×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Best Players in Premier League: Power Ranking April 2019 - Sterling on the rise, Pogba slipping

Scott Newman
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
351   //    01 Apr 2019, 19:41 IST

Will Eden Hazard still top the list?
Will Eden Hazard still top the list?

With just 6 games remaining for some sides, the 2018/19 edition of the Premier League is reaching ever-closer to its conclusion. The race for the title is down to two sides – Liverpool and Manchester City, who are almost impossible to split right now, while the other coveted positions in the top 4 are subject to a huge wrestling match between four sides – Tottenham, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea.

The Premier League might’ve taken an international break during March, but we’ve still seen some key games between the league’s strongest sides – and even relegation for Huddersfield Town – as well as some great and some not-so-great performances from the competition’s best players.

The players on this list have been tremendous all season, but some have really picked up their form in the past month.

As always, any players who haven’t played in at least 50% of their club’s minutes – 1305 minutes to be exact – are ineligible. And with all results being based on a formula that takes certain variables and individual statistics into account, reputation counts for nothing.

Here are the Premier League’s 10 best players for April 2019.

#10 Harry Kane – Score: 22.6 (=)

Harry Kane continues to score goals despite Tottenham's struggles
Harry Kane continues to score goals despite Tottenham's struggles

Tottenham have been in a real slump in the Premier League recently, picking up just 1 point in their last 5 games. That hasn’t really affected their superstar striker Harry Kane, however, as he’s continued to score goals despite his side’s overall struggles.

Most recently, Kane drew a blank against Liverpool, but he was able to find the net against Southampton, bringing his total this season to 17 goals in 27 games.

To climb this list though, Kane most likely needs to have more of an overall impact on games outside of his goals – he’s completed 29 key passes this season for instance, which puts him behind the likes of Raheem Sterling, Eden Hazard and Mohamed Salah. If he can do that, then not only will he climb the list, but Tottenham might hold onto 3rd position too.

1 / 10 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester City Raheem Sterling Eden Hazard Pep Guardiola Maurizio Sarri
Scott Newman
SENIOR ANALYST
UK based, big follower of football and MMA. Tottenham and England fan for life!
Premier League Power Ranking: January 2019 - Pogba enters, Sane moves up
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Top 4 assist providers so far
RELATED STORY
Best Players in Premier League: Power Ranking March 2019 - Salah drops, Doherty enters
RELATED STORY
Premier League Player of the Month: Ranking the league's 10 Best Players - February 2019
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Clinical Manchester City drub Chelsea to go to the top of the table
RELATED STORY
Manchester City 6-0 Chelsea: 5 Talking Points & Tactical Analysis | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Gameweek 25 Tips: Fantasy Premier League (FPL) - Going big on City could bring double delight!
RELATED STORY
The English Premier League team of the decade
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Is Maurizio Sarri really responsible for Chelsea's woes?
RELATED STORY
5 players you didn't know played in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 33
03 Apr WAT FUL 12:15 AM Watford vs Fulham
03 Apr WOL MAN 12:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United
04 Apr MAN CAR 12:15 AM Manchester City vs Cardiff City
06 Apr SOU LIV 12:30 AM Southampton vs Liverpool
06 Apr AFC BUR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
06 Apr HUD LEI 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Leicester City
06 Apr NEW CRY 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Crystal Palace
07 Apr EVE ARS 06:35 PM Everton vs Arsenal
09 Apr CHE WES 12:30 AM Chelsea vs West Ham
24 Apr TOT BRI 12:15 AM Tottenham vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us