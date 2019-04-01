Best Players in Premier League: Power Ranking April 2019 - Sterling on the rise, Pogba slipping

Will Eden Hazard still top the list?

With just 6 games remaining for some sides, the 2018/19 edition of the Premier League is reaching ever-closer to its conclusion. The race for the title is down to two sides – Liverpool and Manchester City, who are almost impossible to split right now, while the other coveted positions in the top 4 are subject to a huge wrestling match between four sides – Tottenham, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea.

The Premier League might’ve taken an international break during March, but we’ve still seen some key games between the league’s strongest sides – and even relegation for Huddersfield Town – as well as some great and some not-so-great performances from the competition’s best players.

The players on this list have been tremendous all season, but some have really picked up their form in the past month.

As always, any players who haven’t played in at least 50% of their club’s minutes – 1305 minutes to be exact – are ineligible. And with all results being based on a formula that takes certain variables and individual statistics into account, reputation counts for nothing.

Here are the Premier League’s 10 best players for April 2019.

#10 Harry Kane – Score: 22.6 (=)

Harry Kane continues to score goals despite Tottenham's struggles

Tottenham have been in a real slump in the Premier League recently, picking up just 1 point in their last 5 games. That hasn’t really affected their superstar striker Harry Kane, however, as he’s continued to score goals despite his side’s overall struggles.

Most recently, Kane drew a blank against Liverpool, but he was able to find the net against Southampton, bringing his total this season to 17 goals in 27 games.

To climb this list though, Kane most likely needs to have more of an overall impact on games outside of his goals – he’s completed 29 key passes this season for instance, which puts him behind the likes of Raheem Sterling, Eden Hazard and Mohamed Salah. If he can do that, then not only will he climb the list, but Tottenham might hold onto 3rd position too.

