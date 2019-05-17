Best Players in Premier League: Power Ranking May 2019 - Fraser, Mane enter, Aubameyang climbing

Will Eden Hazard retain his top spot yet again?

Well, the 2018/19 Premier League season is finally over, and despite Liverpool pushing them to the very last day, the title has once again made its way to the Etihad with Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering Manchester City. Elsewhere, the final two Champions League spots went to Chelsea and Tottenham, while at the bottom of the table, we’ve said goodbye to Huddersfield, Fulham and Cardiff.

With no more games left to play, essentially what we have in this month’s power rankings encompasses the performance of the Premier League’s best players across the entire season.

As always, any players who haven’t played in at least 50% of their club’s minutes – 1710 minutes to be exact – are ineligible. And with all results being based on a formula that takes certain variables and individual statistics into account, reputation counts for nothing.

Here are the Premier League’s 10 best players for May 2019.

#10 Ryan Fraser – Score: 22.4 (NR)

Ryan Fraser has made 14 assists this season

Bournemouth’s flying winger-come-forward Ryan Fraser has been one of the pleasant surprises of the 2018/19 season, and so it’s no surprise that he’s broken into the top ten for this final month with a score of 22.4. The Scottish international really hit a patch of great form in his last few games, delivering 4 assists in 5 appearances, giving him a total of 14 – second only to Eden Hazard.

Fraser scores highly in other areas, too; his total of 93 key passes puts him ahead of all but Hazard in that category too, while his 23 interceptions and 20 clearances – with just 6 fouls to his name – mean that he’s stronger than almost all of his fellow attackers from a defensive standpoint too.

A total of 7 goals keeps him below some of the more prolific players on this list but if he can beat that total next season and make it into double figures, he could well prove to be one of the league’s finest players – and it may be tricky for Bournemouth to keep him for much longer.

