Best Premier League XI 2021 vs best La Liga XI 2021: Who would win?

The La Liga and Premier League are, without question, the two strongest leagues on earth. Italy's match-fixing scandals have given Serie A some ill repute over the years, and it comes in at a distant third. The German Bundesliga, as well as France's Ligue 1, are both strong. But both struggle to provide the same entertaining brand of football that the top leagues in England and Spain offer.

When it comes to the English Premier League and La Liga, nearly everything is debatable. Which is more entertaining? Which is more competitive? Can La Liga players survive a windy matchday within EPL stadiums? Will EPL players get past brutal La Liga defenders with more grunt or skillful flair?

In reality, both leagues individually have an astonishing amount of footballing talent. In recent years, clubs like Liverpool and Manchester City have broken records, dominating England with domestic success while contending strongly for European glory. Real Madrid and Barcelona have had to maintain a watchful eye on Atletico Madrid, who have consistently threatened their domination in Spain.

The idea of a Premier League "Big Six" is merely an idea now, something to debate and contemplate about. What were formerly positions set in stone suddenly became shaky over the last few seasons. Tottenham has struggled with consistency while clubs like Arsenal have been forced out of their Big Six spots by upstarts like Leicester City.

60 games, 20 defeats 😬



Has Mikel Arteta run out of time at Arsenal? ❌



✍️ @charles_watts — Goal News (@GoalNews) August 23, 2021

Upstarts are also out and about in La Liga in the form of Atletico Madrid and Sevilla. Most notably, in the last five seasons, Atletico have come in first or second place three times. Each time, Real Madrid were either forced into third place, or both Barca and Real ended up without the La Liga title.

They’ve finally crossed the finish line! Atletico Madrid win their 11th La Liga title! 🏆🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/hAO5T5Us6X — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 22, 2021

Clearly, both leagues are filled with fight, determination, domination and the capacity for nearly any team to launch a daring campaign to take the title at the end of the season. In what might be one of the hardest matches to predict, EPL's best players against La Liga's best players would be a sight to behold. But who would come out on top? Let's take a look.

Also Read

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee