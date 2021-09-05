Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Sevilla boss reveals why Jules Kounde move failed, Blues might not sign Saul Niguez permanently if primary midfield target is available, and more - 5th September 2021

Chelsea are preparing to face Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge next weekend. The game could see new signing Saul Niguez make his debut for the Blues.

Thomas Tuchel has also added Romelu Lukaku to his squad this summer but missed out on Jules Kounde, who has been linked with the Premier League side all summer.

Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui has given an insight into why Kounde's move to Chelsea broke down. The Blues might not opt for Saul’s permanent stay at Stamford Bridge under one condition.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from September 5, 2021.

Sevilla boss reveals why Jules Kounde move failed

Julen Lopetegui has revealed why Jules Kounde's move to Chelsea broke down

Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui has revealed why Jules Kounde's move to Chelsea failed to materialize this summer.

The Blues were linked to the Frenchman all summer, with Thomas Tuchel making the player his top defensive target. The Premier League giants were engaged in negotiations with the La Liga side for a move right until the end of August but failed to strike a deal.

The outcome left both Kounde and Chelsea frustrated. The Frenchman had his heart set on joining the Blues, while Tuchel even sanctioned Kurt Zouma’s departure to accommodate the La Liga star.

It was reported that Sevilla had increased their demands for the player in the penultimate days of the window, forcing the Premier League giants to walk away.

Lopetegui, however, is ecstatic that his star player didn’t leave the club. The Spanish manager has hinted that the move failed because Sevilla decided the offers on the table were not good enough.

"Koundé in the end has stayed because the club has decided that it was the right thing to do based on the evaluation of the offers they may have had and for me, as a coach, that Jules stays is positive, without any doubt," said Lopetegui.

Koundé-Chelsea deal. Sevilla manager Lopetegui: “Koundé didn’t join Chelsea because our Sevilla board decided it was the right thing to do, based on the value of the offers. For me it’s positive - he’ll perform again at top level”, he told to Diario de Sevilla. 🔵 #Sevilla #CFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 5, 2021

Chelsea might not sign Saul Niguez permanently if Declan Rice is available

Chelsea could turn down the option to sign Saul Niguez permanently if Declan Rice becomes available

Chelsea might not take up the option to buy in Saul Niguez’s loan deal if Declan Rice is available next summer, according to Caught Offside via Don Balon.

The Spaniard has joined the Blues on a season-long loan deal, which could be made permanent at the end of the campaign. There’s every chance the Premier League giants will take up that option unless Rice becomes available next summer.

Declan Rice among central midfielders in the PL so far this season:



30 passes into the final third [🥇]

27 progressive carries [🥇]

11 carries into the final third [🥈]

11 attempted dribbles [🥇]

9 successful dribbles [🥇]

8 passes into the box [🥇]



Underrated on the ball. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/YjJmfHqllw — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) September 3, 2021

Chelsea are desperate to be reunited with their former player but are not willing to meet West Ham United’s £100 million valuation of the Englishman.

If Rice’s price is slashed to £70 million next summer, the Blues will allow Saul to leave and bring the Englishman to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea sign Bristol City teenager

Chelsea have signed highly-rated Bristol City winger Shaun Wade, according to Bristol Live.

The 14-year-old is tipped to have a great career and can also play as an attacking midfielder. Wade recently visited the London side’s Cobham facility to put pen to paper on a deal.

The Premier League giants have handed a mouth-watering offer to the Championship side for the teenager, and the deal is very close to completion. An official announcement is expected soon.

